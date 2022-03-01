How to Access Fulbright Scholarships in USA Offered at Columbia for Postgraduate and Masters

reference image. Photo: Pixabay.

Every day there are more opportunities for Colombians to access higher education abroad and specialize in whatever they want. The United States of America and Colombia (Fulbright Columbia) Educational Exchange Commission has opened a call for 55 candidates who wish to study master’s and doctoral degrees at universities in the North American country. The operation will be open until May 22 and seeks to promote educational and cultural exchange.

In this case, the scholarships will mainly focus on people interested in the impact of deforestation in the region and will be promoted through six programs:

Fulbright Menciencias Scholarship: This program supports the high-level training of up to forty (40) Colombian professionals and researchers who wish to undertake their PhD programs in the United States, starting in the second semester of 2023. By 2022, we aim for 60% of our candidates to reside in other cities Other than Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, which account for 80% of STEM jobs and 20% of other knowledge areas.

Fulbright DPS Scholarship – Youth in Action: This program seeks to support the high-level training of up to five (5) professionals who, at the time of applying for this scholarship, have completed their accompaniment to the Jovenes en Acción program and who wish to pursue master’s programs at universities in the United States, beginning in the second half of the year 2023.

Department of Culture Fulbright Scholarship for Cultural Directors and Artists: This program seeks to support the training of up to four (4) Colombian cultural directors and artists who can demonstrate a distinguished career in their professional field, in order to implement master’s programs at US universities, starting in the second semester of 2023. This call has an ethnic focus, so you will be awarded One (1) of the four (4) stakes of a Colombian professional who belongs and recognizes himself as a member of an indigenous community and one (1) of the four (4) portions of a Colombian professional who belongs to and is recognized as a member of an indigenous community.

Fulbright Scholarships for Communities of African Descent: Targeting the Afro, Raizal and Palenquera communities, this scholarship supports the high-level training of up to three (3) Colombian professionals who are affiliated and self-recognized as members of the Afro-descendant communities who wish to pursue master’s or doctoral programs at universities in the United States, as of second half of 2023.

Fulbright Indigenous Communities Scholarship: This scholarship supports the high-level training of one (1) Colombian professional who belongs and is self-recognized as a member of an indigenous community and wishes to pursue a master’s or doctoral program in US universities, starting in the second semester of 2023.

J Scholarship. William Fulbright: This scholarship supports human capital formation in Master’s studies for Colombians who are committed to responding, from an interdisciplinary approach, to the specific challenge and conditions facing the country: deforestation.

In this sense, it is important to note that these scholarships are jointly funded by the US Department of State and the Government of Colombia, and generally cover academic expenses (waiver of tuition and/or university costs), maintenance, international round-trip airfare, and a seminar orientation, pre-academic program, basic ASPE program, visa cost and processing, comprehensive accompaniment and monitoring.

To expand information on the specific requirements of each program, it is important that those interested are commented on the Fulbright page where all information will be updated.

Read on

Starting today, these 451 municipalities will stop wearing face masks in public places in Colombia