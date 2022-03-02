Schneider Electric is building its largest plant in the United States

Schneider Electric will build New 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texasas part of a regional investment in 100 million dollars To increase production and speed up the delivery of electrical power and products to its customers in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The facility will be the company’s largest manufacturing facility in the neighboring country, and will focus on custom engineering production, production of custom low-voltage switchgear for the distribution of electricity to one or more sources in commercial settings.

It is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and is also expected to employ approximately 400 new employees. Located in the Northwest Corporate Center in El Paso, the new plant will be Schneider’s fourth new plant in the city and the twentieth in the United States.

The plant will enhance the regional capabilities of Schneider Electricensuring that it is ready to deliver on its promise to customers in the face of many supply chain challenges, from natural disasters and logistical bottlenecks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.





“The supply chain challenges of the past year have demonstrated the importance of increasing our local manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible,” said Annette Clayton, CEO and President of Schneider Electric North America. “Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in El Paso will allow us to get products into the hands of our distributors and end users more quickly, and bring an estimated $138 million in economic value to the local area.”

“Schneider Electric would like to commend the Borderplex Alliance’s leadership in reviving this new plant,” said Kenneth Engel, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain North America at Schneider Electric. “The support and enthusiasm of the Borderplex Alliance and the City and County of El Paso led to the creation of our largest manufacturing facility in the United States.”

Similar to other factories in the global manufacturing network, the El Paso facility will use a structure Open EcoStruxureTM Program Business and 4.0 technologies to enhance energy efficiency, sustainability and overall cost savings

investment Schneider Electric It is also expanding its manufacturing capacity in North America by using company-owned land in Tlaxcala, Mexico, to build a new manufacturing facility expanding its presence in the city.

The company is also evaluating existing buildings in Mexico City, Mexico, for renovation and conversion into a manufacturing operation. In November 2021, the company announced that in addition to enhancing its manufacturing capacity, it had also screened and certified more than 100 new suppliers and secured strategic raw material purchases to support growing demand and improve supply continuity.