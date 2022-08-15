‘Better Call Saul’ ends today in the US, tomorrow on Netflix – Culture

After seven years on the air, it has finished over 40 Emmy TV nominations and debates over its place among the best series of all time, “Better Call Saul.” The thirteenth chapter of Season 6, called “Saul Gone,” will be broadcast today in the United States via AMC and in Latin America starting Tuesday (starting at 02:00 in Bolivia), via Netflix.

In fact, Odenkirk commented on The Today Show that these fans were “absolutely right” about what would happen in the final episode of “Better Call Saul,” but he also wouldn’t tell us which of the most popular theories are true. In the final installment, Saul pretends to be Gene Takovich, who ran away again after what happened in the penultimate episode of “Better Call Saul,” so it probably isn’t exactly a happy ending.

Series producer Vince Gilligan explained in an interview with The League: “I couldn’t be happier with the result. We did ‘El camino’ there, which I was also very proud of, but you need to know when to leave the party.” TV critics.

