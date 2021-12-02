Biden announces new measures to combat Covid-19

Biden announces plan to combat COVID-19 in winter months 5:30

(CNN) – President Joe Biden On Thursday, she announced a series of new measures aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting Americans from the Delta and Omicron variants.

In a speech at the National Institutes of Health, Biden detailed the administration’s nine-front plan, a day after officials confirmed first case Registered for the omicron variant in the US, in California.

“We developed this plan based on the collective advice of all of you, and it doesn’t include shutdown or shutdown, but vaccinations, boosters, widespread testing, and more,” Biden said.

travel restrictions

Based on the new restrictions While traveling from areas affected by the spread of the omicron variant earlier this week, Biden announced new steps tightening the pre-departure covid-19 testing protocol for all incoming international travelers, who must test negative. Within one day of departure to the USA.

At this time, any foreign national traveling to the United States must be fully vaccinated, although there are no vaccination requirements for U.S. citizens traveling by air, either globally or domestically.

The administration had earlier formally announced its plan to extend the requirement to wear masks for domestic travel, which was set to expire in January, until mid-March. The order, which was already extended this summer, applies to train travel and other forms of public transportation, and comes amid widespread reports of unruly commuters refusing to comply with mandates to wear masks.

More vaccinations, another measure announced by Biden

According to plan, the management is increasing Vaccine range. This includes working in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, AARP, and Medicare to ensure nearly 100 million Americans eligible for covid-19 vaccine boosters get injections as soon as possible, including launching a nationwide public awareness campaign. , locally and with offers of transportation for vaccinations and boosted appointments for “the hardest-hit and most-at-risk older Americans.”

The administration will also unveil measures aimed at increasing vaccination rates among children in an effort to keep schools open and protect children 5 and older from contracting Covid-19.

House Blanca explained in a statement shared with reporters on Wednesday.

As part of these efforts, the Department will launch “Family Vaccination Clinics” that aim to provide vaccinations and boosters to entire families simultaneously, and the Health Resources and Services Department will offer “Family Vaccination Days” at community health centers. Participants across the country and FEMA are providing mobile vaccination clinics to reach hard-to-reach communities.

The department is also releasing a “Safe Schools Checklist” so that schools can safely encourage vaccination, boost efforts, and prevent outbreaks in schools with new evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disease prevention in the United States is about quarantine and testing.

Biden announced new measures to export vaccines, including an additional 200 million doses in the next 100 days, and accelerate their delivery to high-risk countries, while ramping up vaccine manufacturing to increase global production capacity.

Another Biden Action: More Evidence

The president’s announcement will also detail new steps to increase coronavirus testing, including news that private insurers will have to pay for home tests for the more than 150 million Americans covered by private insurance.

In addition, community sites such as health centers and rural clinics will offer free at-home tests to those not covered by private insurance, doubling the September commitment to offer 25 million free tests to community sites for €50 million.

The president announced more than 60 winter emergency response team deployments to states to combat the outbreak and increase in coronavirus cases across the country, expanding the program from summer and fall.

“Response teams have helped 27 states and two territories respond to the increased size of the delta region by meeting critical needs on the ground,” the senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

“To date, we have deployed more than 2,000 people, increased more than 3,200 ventilators and other supplies, and delivered more than 2.3 million cycles of life-saving monoclonal antibody therapies. As we face new variables and an increase in cases during the winter months, the official added : “The President Renews the Federal Government’s Commitment to Aiding Booms and Helping Our States.”