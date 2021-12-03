German army rejects Merkel with torches, roses and punks

The German military on Thursday honored outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the highest civilian gala, playing an eclectic mix of music of its choice that piqued the nation’s interest.

During ceremony Downgraded due to Covid-19 restrictions, the music band for staff Armed forces She played a hymn, a 1960s song that includes the words “I Can’t Agree, I Can’t Do It, I Still Want To Win”, and the hit Punk rock from the seventies.

The hymn “Holy God, we praise your name,” is a reference to Merkel’s Protestant upbringing, perhaps the 1960s song “Red Roses for Rain for Me” reflects her youthful ambition, while the rock success, “I Forgot the Color,” debuted by an artist East German Bank Nina gardenn.

After 16 years in office, he will be replaced next week as chancellor by the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

During the ceremony, Chancellor issued a farewell word “It is now up to the next government to find answers to the challenges that lie ahead and shape our future,” he said.

Merkel wished Schulz, and the government she would lead, “Good luck and best success“.

I am convinced that we can continue to shape the future well then Do not give in to resentment, envy and pessimismBut, as I said elsewhere three years ago, we go to work with joy in our hearts. At least that’s what I’ve always done in my life East Germany And even once in freedom. The German leader said that this joy in my heart is what I wish for all of us and figuratively for our country, also for the future.

Born in the northern port city of Hamburg to the daughter of a Protestant pastor, Merkel was raised in communist East Germany before taking the helm of West Germany’s predominantly male Catholic party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merkel, 67, is leaving plenty of room to fill. She has led Germany and Europe through multiple crises and has been the champion of liberal democracy in the face of growing authoritarianism around the world.

His critics say he dealt with problems rather than solving them and left difficult decisions to his successor on several fronts.

