Rockefeller Center: New York’s Christmas tree lit up

with ignition The famous Christmas tree of the Rockefeller Center in New York (New York), United States (USA), The festive season has officially started in Midtown Manhattan, an event attended by hundreds of people to live, as before The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this traditional celebration.

It is about extension The 89th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, which will be displayed Until the beginning of January 2022.

The This year’s event was open to the general public, Unlike last year’s meeting, which saw strict restrictions on COVID-19, with increasing cases of the virus.

The two-hour ceremony was broadcast live on TV with a series of star-studded shows, some virtual, including Carrie Underwood, whose interpretation is pA re-recording of his song “Let There Be Peace” was broadcast from Nashville.

Brad Paisley covered Buck Owens and Jose Feliciano’s collaboration with Latin American boy band CNCO for an unforgettable performance of his song”Merry Christmas‘, among other things.

The highlight of the night came when more than 50,000 multicolor LED lights and a 900lb star with at least 70 peaks covered in 3 million crystals, bringing life to the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree will be on display at Rockefeller Center until January 2022. Photo: Reuters

Outgoing New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Tishman Spire CEO Rob Spire, whose company owns Rockefeller Center, They were present to light the 12-ton, 24-meter-high tree.