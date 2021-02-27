Biden cancels another Trump executive order

New York- Another genre of the Classical Era has come to an end, a very short era.

An executive order issued by former President Donald J. Trump in the final days of his administration, seeking to make classical architecture the default style for new federal buildings, was canceled by President Biden this week as the White House continues its radical withdrawal from the policies of the previous administration.

Although Trump’s order did not go as far as banning consideration of newer designs, he was severely condemned by several prominent architects and architectural societies, including the American Institute of Architects and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, for trying to enforce a preferred style. officer.

Trump’s executive order, which he signed in December after losing his re-election bid, was titled “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture”, praising Greco-Roman architecture as “beautiful” and describing modernist designs as “ugly and inconsistent.” Those who defended the system heralded it as a return to a bygone era of federal model. The American Institute of Architects, which said he was “appalled” by Trump’s order, praised the decision to scrap it.

The discussion did not just focus on aesthetics.

“By removing this order, the Biden Administration for Communities has restored the freedom to choose the design necessary to design federal buildings that better serve the public,” institute president Peter Exley said in a statement. “This is critical to the architect’s process and to achieving the highest possible quality of buildings.”