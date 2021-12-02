black hole | What happens if two slots are combined? – Life sciences

Using the Very Large Telescope of the Southern European Observatory (ESO), a group of astronomers recently discovered a pair of black holes It is the closest to Earth at all.

Observatory scientists estimate that because of their proximity, the holes will eventually merge. And what will happen next?

“Supermassive black holes hide at the center of massive galaxies, and when two of them merge, they end up on a collision course.Esso explains in a statement about the latest discoveries.

According to Professor Holger Baumgardt, co-author of the paper, “The small separation and velocity of black holes suggest that You will merge into a monstrous black hole, probably within the next 250 million years. “Black hole mergers like this one could explain the process of formation of the largest black holes in the universe.

When black holes merge, they are also created waves of acclamation. These are vibrations or disturbances in the space-time fabric of the universe caused by great cosmic cataclysms, as the Europa Press website explains. About 100 years ago, physicist Albert Einstein actually predicted these events mathematically in his theory of general relativity.

Europe Press adds that all confirmed gravitational wave signals to date come from a binary merger, either between two black holes or two neutron stars.

Close-ups (right) and a wide field view (left) of the nearest pair of supermassive black holes.

In conclusion, when two black holes collide, they merge to create a larger one. Also in this process, in addition, gravitational waves are generated, which until a few years ago were very difficult to detect.

According to the BBC, the first time that gravitational waves were directly detected was on September 14, 2015. British media reported that the two supermassive wormholes that generated these waves collided 1.3 billion years ago. In this way, one supermassive black hole was born.

