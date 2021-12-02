Malvina Prieto – Commentary

Malvina Prieto Laportefrom the World Organization for Animal Health Cooperative Center.swan), from research in animal welfare and animal production systems, emphasized in a conference that “ animal welfare directly affects meat qualityAs abuse leads to significant stress causing glycogen reserves to be rapidly consumed, affecting muscle conversion process, translating to significant loss of muscle cut meat and reduce profitability.

As the researcher in veterinary school from University of the Republic of Uruguay dictate the virtual conference: “The Importance of Animal Welfare in Production”, during the Third National and International Conference on Proteins and Fats of Animal Origin, which was organized Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry Sciences from Colima University.

said that animal welfare It is closely related to human well-being And vice versa: “Everything is connected, and Health and the the health They go hand in hand, there can be no health without well-being, and without it there can be no health, both in the animals as in Humans“.

He stated that during the past fifteen years, it has been animal welfare had to swan “One of the priority themes and part of the ‘five freedoms’, which indicates that they should be freed from hunger and thirst Malnutrition, free from fear and anguish, free from physical discomfort or pain-free thermal, injuries diseases, and the freedom to express their patterns of behaviour.

Prieto Laporte explained that the swan Various strategies have been proposed to achieve animal welfare and the Food Safety Among these foods: “They promote all the synergies that allow control of diseases of animals at risk Public Health, i.e. pay more attention to animal source (diseases transmitted between animals and humans) and management animal health and animal welfare, not only in disease management, but also in reproductive and nutritional matters.”

Finally, he said that the main pillars of implementing animal welfare are: staff, facilities and equipment and the animal itself: “It is a joint effort; we must add value to production, reduce animal abuse in breeding, production and transportation; Training and training of relevant personnel and the system of rewards and penalties. We must also be prepared to set our own standards, not only comply with external requirements, but also respond with enthusiasm technological change compatible with our needs.