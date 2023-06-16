Blue Box Chapter 105: Spoiler, Raw Scan, Release Date

Dive deep into the immersive world of Blue Box, an exceptional manga series that has captivated audiences worldwide. First introduced in April 2021, the manga has effectively fused elements of sports and romance into a coming-of-age narrative that resonates deeply with its readers.

The highly anticipated release of Blue Box Chapter 105 promises to provide fans with even more emotionally charged moments and exciting plot developments. This comprehensive guide will cover the latest information about Chapter 105, including its release date, potential spoilers, a recap of the previous chapter, and where to read the manga.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapters: 104

104 Release Date : June 18, 2023

: June 18, 2023 Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Action, Drama

: Action, Drama Where to Read: Mangaplus

About Blue Box

Penned by the talented Kouji Miura, Blue Box tells the story of Taiki Inomata, a passionate badminton player, and his infatuation with his upperclassman, Chinatsu Kano, a star player of the basketball team. The heartwarming tale explores their journey of self-discovery, their pursuit of dreams, and the blooming romance between them. Its sports-centric theme, combined with the complexities of young love, has captured the hearts of countless readers across the globe.

Blue Box Chapter 105 Release Date

Fans eagerly await the release of Blue Box Chapter 105. The next installment is set to hit the shelves on June 18, 2023. As we continue to delve into Taiki and Chinatsu’s stories, chapter 105 is expected to deliver more thrilling and emotive scenes.

Timings

The exact timing of the chapter release may vary based on your geographical location. Here are the estimated release times for various time zones:

Eastern European Summer Time: 3:30 AM

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Japan Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Korea Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 8 AM

India Standard Time: 11:30 PM

Australian Eastern Time: 10:30 AM

Washington DC: 08:30 AM

New York, USA: 08:00 AM

Blue Box Chapter 105 Spoilers

As we step into Blue Box Chapter 105, the tension escalates. Taiki’s dedication towards badminton and his attempts to impress Chinatsu take a new turn. The chapter may begin with Taiki, exerting himself to the point of exhaustion in both training and academics. However, the shock comes when Taiki collapses from fatigue, prompting an urgent visit to the hospital.

This event brings a sudden halt to his ongoing preparations for the Nationals, throwing his plans into disarray. Amidst the drama, a deeper exploration into Chinatsu’s motivations behind her relentless pursuit of basketball glory could also take place. These conjectures and potential twists keep fans on edge, eagerly waiting for the official release of Chapter 105.

Blue Box Chapter 105 Raw Scan Release Date

Raw scans typically surface online 3-4 days before the official release. These raw scans are the untranslated pages from the manga that are often used by translators to provide early translations for international fans.

For Blue Box Chapter 105, the raw scans are expected to be available around June 15, 2023.

What Happened in Blue Box Chapter 104: A Recap



As we delve into the captivating narrative of Blue Box, Chapter 104 serves as a testament to the extraordinary growth and resilience of our protagonist, Taiki Inomata. The chapter opens with Taiki engrossed in rigorous badminton practice. Amidst the strenuous sessions, we see him pushing his limits in an effort to secure his position for the upcoming Nationals.

The majority of Chapter 104 concentrates on Taiki’s gruelling training regimen, interspersed with moments of his personal growth and introspection. He is seen enduring tough sessions, carefully honing his skills and fortifying his stamina. The narrative beautifully portrays his resolve, his determination to stand out on the court, and the emotional struggles that come with his pursuit.

But it’s not just his sporting prowess that Taiki is working on; he’s juggling this intense practice schedule with his academic commitments. Despite the rigorous routine and the impending stress, Taiki perseveres, fueled by the dual desire to succeed in badminton and impress his upperclassman, Chinatsu Kano.

Speaking of Chinatsu, Chapter 104 also gives us a glimpse into her world. Known for her impressive basketball skills, Chinatsu’s relentless determination is highlighted as we navigate her life off the court. This chapter throws light on her motivations and dreams, adding depth to her character while effectively portraying the shared determination that both she and Taiki possess.

The chapter concludes on a cliffhanger, leaving readers yearning for more. The intertwining of sports, romance, personal growth, and the trials of adolescence make Chapter 104 a critical part of the Blue Box narrative, effectively setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting Chapter 105.

In sum, Blue Box Chapter 104 is a blend of intense sports action, compelling character development, and a glimpse into the complexities of young love. The resilience displayed by both Taiki and Chinatsu serves as a testament to their dedication and commitment to their respective sports, and to each other.

Where to Read Blue Box

You can access Blue Box Chapter 105 on various platforms that officially release the manga. VIZ and Mangaplus are the most recommended platforms due to their direct partnership with Shueisha, the publishing company behind Weekly Shonen Jump, where Blue Box is serialized. By subscribing to these platforms, you support the manga creators while enjoying high-quality translations.

Conclusion

As we draw closer to the release of Blue Box Chapter 105, the anticipation and excitement amongst fans continue to grow. The storyline, enriched with relatable characters and a captivating narrative, continues to enthral and engage readers in Taiki and Chinatsu’s journey.

This manga series, with its beautiful blend of sports and romance, leaves readers eagerly waiting for each new chapter. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for the release of Blue Box Chapter 105, another exhilarating chapter in this remarkable saga.

