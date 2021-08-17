Brazil vs Germany match, live broadcast of Tokyo Olympics 2021: date, time and channel of the match

Brazil vs. Germany is perhaps the most anticipated first-round football match at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Canarinha will have Mannschaft as their first opponent on their way to defending the gold medal they won at home five years ago.

The Germans were precisely the team that Verdimarilla faced in the final Rio 2016. South America won on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regular and overtime. Neymar was responsible for the first goal and the 12-step shot gave Brazil the victory.

This time, ‘Ney’ will not be present at the Olympic event, but personalities such as Dani Alves, Richarlison and Malcom will be present, the latter being called in an emergency after Douglas Augusto was injured. For its part, Germany leads the German Bundesliga and the most prominent teams such as Nadim Amiri and Maximilian Arnold. Check out the details of this duel rematch flavored below.

When is Brazil vs. Germany for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

Brazil vs. Germany played soccer in Tokyo 2021 this Thursday, July 22.

Where is Brazil vs. Germany for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

Brazil and Germany will meet on the 1st of the Olympic Football Tournament in Yokohama International Stadium. The stadium, capable of hosting up to 72,327 spectators, was the venue for the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup Final and several copies of the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Yokohama International Stadium is one of the football stadiums in Tokyo 2021. Photo: FIFA

What time do brazil play against. Germany for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

Peru: 6.30 a.m.

Japan: 8.30 pm

Mexico: 6.30 am

Colombia: 6.30 am

Ecuador: 6.30 am

Venezuela: 7.30 a.m.

Bolivia: 7.30 am

Chile: 7.30 am

Paraguay: 7.30 am

Brazil: 8.30 am

Uruguay: 8.30 am

Argentina: 8.30 am

Spain: 1.30 pm

Yemenia: 1.30 pm

Where to watch brazil vs. Germany live directly?

Throughout Latin America, Sure Sports and its platform Brand clear They will broadcast this duel live. In the specific case of Peru, it can also be viewed through ATV with open sign.

You can also follow all the feelings of Brazil vs. Germany LIVE with the online coverage that La República Deportes will bring to you.

Dani Alves, a historic from Brazil, won more than 40 titles throughout his career. Photo: EFE

What is Brazil’s group in the Tokyo Olympics 2021?

group d

Brazil

Germany

Ivory Coast

Kingdom Saudi Arabia

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Will Neymar play for the Brazilian national team?

Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr. will not be at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as the delegation of players who will compete in the tournament are under 23.

Neymar will not be able to participate with his team in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Photo: AFP

Who are the Brazilian footballers who will participate in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

goalkeepers: Santos (Atletico-PR) and Prino (Gremio).

Defenses: Nino (Fluminense), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Diego Carlos (Sevilla), Guilherme Arana (Atletico MG), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras) and Daniel Alves (São Paulo).

midfielders : Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique Marseille), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) and Matthews Henrique (Gremio).

attackersAnthony (Ajax), Matthews Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Malcolm (Zenit), Pedro (Flemish), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen).

Dani Alves has returned to the Brazilian national team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Photo: EFE

Football stadiums in Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Stadium

Sapporo Dome

Saitama Stadium

Miyagi Stadium

Yokohama International Stadium

Estadio Ibaraki Kashima

Olympic Stadium

Will there be a VAR at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

The video refereeing system will be present at the 2021 Tokyo soccer matches. In June 2020, FIFA approved his request for the event that brings together the best athletes in the world.

In this way, this year’s edition will be the first time in the history of the Olympic Games that field referees are assisted with video cameras in goal postures, penalty kicks or direct red.

The date of the clashes

Brazil vs. Germany We present to you the last five clashes between the two teams, in which they won twice and drew only once.

Brazil 1-0 Germany (Friendly 2018)

Brazil 1-7 Germany (Brazil 2014 World Cup)

Brazil 2-3 Germany (friendly 2011)

Brazil 1-1 Germany (friendly 2004)

Brazil 2-0 Germany (Korea-Japan World Cup 2002)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, the latest news:

Deportes LR . newsletter

Subscribe here to the Sports La República newsletter and receive all news related to national and international sports from Monday to Friday in your email.