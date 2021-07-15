Brazilian and South African variants account for between 0.3% and 4.1% of cases | Society

The British variant is still dominant in Spain and accounts for nine out of every ten new cases, although the Ministry of Health is carefully watching that it does not lose spread, as this could mean the progress of other cases such as Brazil and South Africa which account for between 0 and 3% and 4.1%.

This is confirmed by the recent update of the epidemiological situation of the SARS-CoV-2 variants of public health importance in Spain, which retains the most public health impact (or VOC, for its English “variables of concern”) B.1.1.7 or British and South African (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1).

The British “remain clearly dominant in all societies”, but despite this prevalence, the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) considers it “important to continue monitoring the spread of” B.1.1.7, as the decline “could be An indirect sign of the expansion of other variables.”

Regarding Brazil and South Africa, he explained that an increasing number of laboratories are beginning to use PCR tests capable of identifying samples compatible with both, although in most cases it is not possible to differentiate.

In the last week of data analysis, and based on data from 6 populations, Health reports that “the percentage of results consistent with B.1.351/P.1 variants ranged between 0.3% and 4.1%.”

In addition, CCAES also contains a magnifying glass for six other variables of interest (VOI), whose public health impact is still unknown, but “the range of mutations that they present or expand at the local level in some locations makes it advisable to monitor their epidemiological status in this time “.

It is about P.2 (Rio de Janeiro); B.1.525 (Nigerian); B 1.429 (California); A – 23-1 (Uganda); B.1.526 (New York) and B.1.1.7 with E484K mutation.

B.1.1.7 (UK)

It already accounts for more than 74% of cases in all societies.

Asturias has the highest percentage (99.2%), followed by Navarra (98.7%), Cantabria (97.9%), Melilla (96.9%), Castilla-Leon (95.2%), Madrid (92.5%), Basque Country (91.8%); Canary Islands (91.5%) and Galicia (90.3%).

More than 80% are the same except for Murcia, where it fell to 74.6%: Andalusia (89.6%); Catalonia (84.8%); Balearic Islands (83.6%); Castilla-La Mancha and La Rioja (82.6% both); Aragon 15 (81.8 5); Valencian Community (81.2%) and Extremadura (80%).

B 1.351 (South Africa) and 1 (Brazil)

The percentage of results compatible with the B.1.351/P.1 variants ranged between 0.3% and 4.1%.

LA P.2 (Rio de Janeiro)

Two sporadic cases were detected in travelers from Brazil. Also a familial outbreak with 3 positive cases (one of which was confirmed sequentially) and a hospital outbreak with 9 cases with no known links to Brazil.

LA B.1.525 (Nigerian)

41 cases have been reported, all unrelated to international travel.

B 1.429 (California)

The cumulative number of cases is 26, most of which are not related to travel.

A.23.1 (Uganda):

Three confirmed cases in the same population, one associated with another non-sequenced case.

B.1.526 (New York)

Eight cases, all linked to trips to US countries.

B.1.1.7 with E484K mutation

A sporadic case with no record of international travel has been reported.