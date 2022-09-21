British Council selects UABCS Professor as ‘Science Teacher’ – El Sudcaliforniano

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Paz, Baja California Sur. (OEM-Informex). Dr Jenny Carolina Rodriguez Villalobos, Research Professor attached to the Academic Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS), has been selected under the British Council Scientific Mentors Program, an organization for cultural relations between the UK and our country.

This initiative is a response to the gender disparity that exists in the scientific field in Mexico, which is represented by the choice of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) jobs and graduate degrees; To labor scientific production and the constitution of the National Council for Science and Technology (CONACyT), of which 37% are women.

It is part of the Regional Program for Women and Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Latin America, which focuses on expanding the impact and reach of the British Council’s e-learning agenda, by designing and improving sustainable mechanisms for social development and inclusion of women and vulnerable populations. .

In this way, mentors selected through a national call receive three months of training and mentoring so that they can later accompany young researchers, known in the program as “meentes,” in their careers, sharing good practices that allow them to reach leadership positions and obtain funding for their research projects. .

In its 2022 edition, the program brings together 60 female scientists/researchers who are part of the CONACyT National Scholars System, who will receive training this year and their first “interns” during the first semester of next year.

According to Dr. Georgina Prapata Dominguez, Chair of the Academic Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences, the appointment of Dr. Rodríguez Villalobos as mentor is an acknowledgment of her career as a research professor and of the UABCS Committee itself, being represented by a group of 60 scientists nationwide.

