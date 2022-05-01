Broadcasting the 2022 solar eclipse

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In 2022, astronomical shows will appear in ground It will be unmissable: one of them is solar eclipse It can be seen on Saturday, April 30 in different countries of the world. This event deals with moon Stands between the sun and the earth. In other cases of partial eclipses, the alignment is not accurate and the moon only obscures part of the solar star, according to the National Geographic portal in Spanish.

According to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), this will happen from 6:45 PM to 10:38 PM.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this event occurs when the moon stands in sunlight, then casts a shadow on Earth.

In other words, during the day, the moon will move in front of the sun and in some parts of the Earth it will be dark.

Read also Solar retinopathy. This is the danger of observing a solar eclipse with the naked eye

Since this event will be partial, the moon will not completely cover the sun.

The federal agency notes that “on average, a solar eclipse can be seen from the same location on Earth for only a few minutes, approximately every 375 years.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86YLFooog4GM

jgt

More Stories

Shocking satellite images show how Putin’s forces brutally bombed the Mariupol steel plant

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Solar eclipse April 30, 2022: the three signs of the zodiac most affected by this phenomenon

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolsonaro provokes Leonardo DiCaprio in the Amazon

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Date, time, where and how to see it

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Would you go to Antarctica, without internet or electricity, to count the penguins? NGOs will pay you two thousand dollars a month

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

TRUE! The security guard managed to score the puck; The video went viral

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Morena ignores the DST debate and Noronha’s claims

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Japan celebrates “Drive My Car” Oscar for Best International Film

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Mexican health workers will not allow their children to study the same

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Palacín captivates the United States with his football

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

TikTok is the most downloaded app during the first quarter of 2022

6 hours ago Leo Adkins