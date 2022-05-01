Broadcasting the 2022 solar eclipse

In 2022, astronomical shows will appear in ground It will be unmissable: one of them is solar eclipse It can be seen on Saturday, April 30 in different countries of the world. This event deals with moon Stands between the sun and the earth. In other cases of partial eclipses, the alignment is not accurate and the moon only obscures part of the solar star, according to the National Geographic portal in Spanish.

According to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), this will happen from 6:45 PM to 10:38 PM.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this event occurs when the moon stands in sunlight, then casts a shadow on Earth.

In other words, during the day, the moon will move in front of the sun and in some parts of the Earth it will be dark.

Since this event will be partial, the moon will not completely cover the sun.

The federal agency notes that “on average, a solar eclipse can be seen from the same location on Earth for only a few minutes, approximately every 375 years.”

