FMS Peru: Results, standings, best player and everything left us that day 4 in Arequipa
The FMS Peru He celebrated his fourth birthday on Saturday, April 30th. 12 MC released their best verses at Paseo Central Shopping Center in Arequipa. The Dexterity and flow It’s very popped, as well as the heavy attack bars, despite the fact that the camaraderie is breathing. An example of the latter is the battle between Necros and Jota, which was the last of the day.
On paper, this was the most promising fight of the previous one and it didn’t disappoint. They were two heavyweights taking on each other, but with more intense Nekroos. Kuma’s representative came in shape after that Champion alongside Skone in the final history of God Level All Stars 2vs2.
The other star battle was the battle of Skill and Vijay Kesh, who were good friends, and they brought the best of themselves to this confrontation. Each of the Essen completely showed their own style.
The frame was also a perfect fit because the turntables were, as always transponder dj And Mcías was an addition that gave a different twist to hosting the event, along with Metz. The jury as always is made up of Guru, Shock, Fox, HBD and Django.
You can live here on the fourth day of FMS Peru from Arequipa.
minute by minute
we don’t cross Win the battle instantly
Sixth Battle: necros vs. jot
Skill Win the battle instantly
Fifth Battle: skill vs. Vijay Kish
jeez Win the battle instantly
Fourth battle: jeez vs. Jair Wong
sticky Win the battle after the replica
Black Code and Stick move to a replica
The third battle: BlackCode vs. sticky
strike Win the battle instantly
Second battle: Strike vs. entity
Diego MC Win the battle instantly
First battle: Diego MC vs. ghost
Gotta set up a party in Arequipa
Presentation lecturer begins
Metz and Messias are the hosts tonight
Matchday 4 fights
jeez vs. Jair Wong
stick vs. black code
Strike vs. entity
necros vs. jot
Diego MC vs. ghost
skill vs. Vijay Kish
Position table
This is how the rating goes in FMS Peru after the fourth day
Center – CM – Result
1 – NEKROOS – 10 points
2 – jazz – 8 parts
3 – stick – 8 points
4 – skill – 8 points
5 – DIEGO MC – 7 points
6 – Jack – 7 points
7 – Vijay Kish – 6 Pieces
8 – Entity – 5 points
9 – black symbol – 5 points
10 – Jair Wong – 4 points
11 – kick – 3 points
12 – Ghost – 1 point
The best player in every trip
Day 4: Scored 283.5 points
Day Three: A skill with 286 points
Day 2: Jeez with 358 points
Day 1: Jeez with 343 points
Previous results
Third round results
sticky Defeat the strike directly
Xplain Directly defeat Fenty (Exhibition)
Vijay Kish beat jeez after reply
pleximental Lokillo is defeated after replying (Exhibition)
jot Defeat the ghost directly
Skill Beat an entity after replying
Second day results
Diego MC beat your strike
jot Defeated Black Code after a retort
we don’t cross He defeated Jair Wong after replying
Vijay Kish beat the stick
Skill Beat the ghost after replying
entity beat jeez after reply
First day results
black code Beat Diego MC after reply
entity Beat Vijay Kish after replying
sticky Defeat Jair Wong
jeez beat your strike
jot Defeated Defeated After Crooked
we don’t cross beat the ghost
Read on:
“Bacon advocate. Certified creator. Twitteraholic. Tv junkie. Beer fanatic. Internet nerd. Passionate thinker. Reader.”