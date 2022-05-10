Bugatti is eager to communicate with Alpha

The Dominican rapper has a French manufacturer model identical to that of Bad Bunny for which he composed a song. Swipe and read the full story.

Emmanuel Herrera Batistaknown asalpha, He is a Dominican rapper who flaunts his wealth in music videos and lyrics that limit blame for vulgar and unfiltered content. “Bugatti Case” It is one of his most famous songs, literally pissing on a model from the French manufacturer.

In your waking up sucked it Kathy (Ah)
I climb on the hood and pee on my Bugatti (ooh!)
I pee on my bugatti

Someone says choruses? The song has garnered over 22 million views on YouTube alone. The video clip shows Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 ANSI It is worth $3 million. This model was recognized in the urban music scene because another famous rapper, bad bunnyIt is the same color, but white.

This Bugatti is priced at $3 million (IG El Alfa)

Leave the song aside? from alpha, The Chiron Sport is an exclusive model from the French manufacturer that has the 8.0 W16 engine, with four turbochargers, and stays at 1500 hp and 1500 Nm of torque.. A feature of Bugatti is that it is entirely handmade in the Molsheim factory in France.

Alfa flaunts its vehicles (IG El Alfa)

maximum speed? To say an exact number would be a humiliation – like El Alfa did – this is Bugatti, but We can expect your meter to reach 420 km/h. In addition, reaching this figure is not complicated: from 0 to 100 km / h it takes 2.5 seconds, and to do from 0 to 300 km / h another 13.5, therefore, In less than the duration of the chorus Bugatti caseThis car actually “flew” to escape this message?

+ Here is the song? from alpha

