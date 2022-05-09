The Bold Theory of an “Anti-universe” Where Time Goes Back (and How to Solve Various Mysteries of the Universe)

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Carlos Serrano (@carliserrano)
  • BBC News World

image source, GT

The most common picture we have of the Big Bang is that from the point where a universe originated, it was expanding.

But what if this universe is just Twins from another world that formed at the same time at that point and is expanding in the opposite direction?

This is a bold proposal recently published by a group of cosmologists at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada.

More Stories

Bugatti is eager to communicate with Alpha

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Father brutally beats 30 students who bully his children | video

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

They thought they saved a puppy, but it turned out to be a wolf

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

EL PAÍS America strengthens its presence on the continent | country we do

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Sinn Fein: What does a national party’s first victory in Northern Ireland mean

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

finds boyfriend naked with her 7-year-old daughter in her bed; run over him while trying to escape | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In income, formula 1 exceeds epidemic losses

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Bugatti is eager to communicate with Alpha

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How do you know if your conversations are cloned | Android | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

Economics and politics focused attention on Cuba this week

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The director of Sonic the Hedgehog would like to make a Super Smash Bros. game.

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter