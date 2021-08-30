Can be installed on older computers, but without security updates

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

from Presentation for Windows 11 So far we’ve seen illustration after, after illustration On Compatible and incompatible devices. Confusion undoubtedly exists, so Microsoft has published a new clarification explaining the necessary requirements. But perhaps the most interesting thing is what happens to unsupported equipment.


employment New Publication On the official Windows blog, Microsoft has indicated which processors will be supported as well as other required specifications. As shown or as specified or as indicated, Compatible 64-bit processors, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be required as before, UEFI Secure Boot LLC RPM 2.0.

Moving to the processor side, Microsoft has updated a list Intel CorporationAnd AMD And Qualcomm With all compatible models. currently Adds Core X and Xeon W models, as well as Intel Core 7820HQ. Nothing new for Qualcomm and AMD, who maintain the same list of compatible models.

According to Microsoft, Devices that do not meet these requirements have “52% more masses in the core” While those who meet the necessary specifications “have a 99.8% crash-free experience.” At the moment users can download the tool To check if your device is compatible or not Install a beta version.

What will happen when you install Windows 11 on unsupported computers

Due to the above specifications, many PCs won’t be able to update because they don’t meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. They won’t be able to at least officially, but on their own. If the user decides Download Windows 11 ISO yourself and install it It is free to do so. the problem? some.


Windows 11 first impressions: Great visual changes to Windows that will make you feel right at home

Apart from the errors it can introduce and the aforementioned kernel blocks, Microsoft a edge who – which There will be no security updates. Unsupported PCs running Windows 11 will not receive important security updates, and of course updates with new features.

Microsoft has released Security patches For their operating systems for years, both for existing operating systems and even for those that no longer have official support. It will be interesting to see if Windows 11 will not have security updates from day one for computers that it should not have installed.

via | ZDNet

