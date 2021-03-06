Can physics prove the existence of God?

Science and religion have always been two sides of the same coin, and at present they coexist in relative harmony, despite the fact that one of them can inevitably end the other sooner or later. As science advances and we learn more about the way the world around us works, religious explanations for some phenomena seem to be overlooked. However, since the beginning of time, Humans are spiritual beings who seek, perhaps in a higher deityExplanation of the big questions: who we are and why are we here.

There have always been other, no less important questions: Can a society live without religion? Is a secular society a society without morals? Would the world be more peaceful if there were no religions? And most importantly, where does physics fit all of this? What did you say Albert Einstein In his time: If there was a god who created the entire universe and his physical laws, Does God follow His own laws? Or could God replace His laws, such as traveling faster than the speed of light so that you could be in two different places at the same time? “Well, we understand that your head hurts a little bit.

Can God travel faster than light?

So far, nothing has been noticed It can travel faster From the speed of light. Specifically, it travels at 300,000 kilometers per second in our universe. A few years ago, it was thought that there was something that could travel faster: neutrinos. In 2011, a particle physics experiment was conducted in Italy designed to study the phenomenon of neutrino erosion. Then the whole world was in shock and thought that the result would change everything known (or believed to be known) about him Einstein’s theory of special relativityIt appears that neutrinos were traveling faster than light.

Light travels at 300,000 kilometers per second in our universe, but what about others?

However, soon after the truth was discovered: it was all due to a failure in anyone Digital clocks for laboratory computers. When someone realized and tied the cable that had failed properly, he found that the neutrinos were traveling at a speed slower than the speed of light. false alarm.

However, there is a benefit in all of this: We’ve talked about how light travels so quickly in our universe. But what if there were others?

Multiverse theory

As shown Monica Grady at A recent article: Many cosmologists believe that the universe It could be part of a more expansive universe or a multiverse, in which many different universes coexist but do not interact. The idea of ​​the multiverse is supported by the so-called theory of cosmic inflation, which is a set of proposals that try to explain the expansion to very rapid levels that occurred in the first moments of the formation of the universe.

“But how does God fit in with all of this?” He asks, Grady. “The basic particles arose in the Big Bang They had the right properties to allow hydrogen and deuterium to form, the materials that produced the first stars. Then the physical laws governing nuclear reactions in these stars produced the things that make up life: carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. ”

The idea that God created the multiverse is irrefutable, and it is a theory that in itself holds many criticisms

“How could all the physical laws and norms of the universe contain the values ​​that allowed the stars, planets, and, ultimately, life to evolve? Some argue that it’s just a lucky coincidence. However, some believers point out that God created the conditions for this to happen. The idea that God created the multiverse is irrefutable. This is all a hypothetical assumption, and one of the biggest criticisms of multiverse theories is that because it appears that there were no interactions between our universe and the other universes, this concept cannot be directly proven, he says.

Answers for atheists only

As Grady explains, in fact, the relationship between physics and God is unlikely to satisfy a believer or atheist. “If you believe in God (like me) then the idea that God obeys the laws of physics is illogical, Because God can do everything, even to travel faster than light. If you do not believe in God, the question is just as absurd, because there is no God and nothing can travel faster than light. “Hypothetical answers can only serve agnostics, who really need evidence.

Scientists do not try to prove or disprove the existence of God because they know that there is no temptation that can reveal it. And if you believe in God, you will believe that any universe is coherent with him.

The real difference is that science requires proof, and religious beliefs require faith. Scientists do not try to prove or disprove the existence of God because they know that there is no experience that can discover God. And if you believe in God, that does not mean it does not matter. What scientists discover about the universe: You can To believe that any universe is coherent with it. ”Our view of God or physics or anything else ultimately depends on perspective. However, you have to keep in mind something, a grasshopper, a scientist and a believer, It perfectly represents the two sides of the same coin that seem to be able to coexist In perfect harmony. As Terry Pratchett said:

“Light thinks it travels faster than anything else, but that’s wrong. No matter how fast the light travels, You find that darkness always comes first He is waiting for her. ”