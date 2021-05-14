Carlos Lopez Estrada, Young Disney Director and Katy Perry

Carlos Lopez Estrada is co-director of the latest Disney movie: Raya and the Last Dragon.

Carlos Lopez Estrada He is a young Mexican director who is slowly gaining a spot in the show business.

And this is what he shows in his latest work: He’s a director Katy Perry, part of 25 years of Pokémon, but who is this young director?

Youth Path

Carlos Lopez Estrada He is a Mexican and North American filmmaker and music video director, born on September 12, 1988 in Mexico City.

At the age of 13 he moved to the United States, where he grew up and became closer to show business thanks to his mother, TV producer Carla Estrada.

Throughout college, Lopez Estrada’s favorite hobby was watching videos on MTV, and he says this was his first contact with audiovisual language.

exit from Chapman University, California. And he began training in filmmaking.

Music, videos and movies

López Estrada is starting to acknowledge his work in music videos for artists like Flyng Lotus, Goo Goo Dolls, Passion Pit, Capital Cities y Billie Eilish, Among other things.

The young director made his first feature film with the popular movie Blind Spot (2018)Which followed Summer (2020) He directed the final season of the series Legion (2019).

In 2021, Carlos will co-direct the movie “Rea and the last dragon”, The Disney movie that can be seen on its platform flow.

Currently, López Estrada is working on another Disney animated movie, if all goes well, he will be It will debut in 2024.

The work of the young Mexican director has also been recognized ever since Who won a “Latin Grammy”About his work on the video “Me voy” for the Mexican duo Jesse and Joey.