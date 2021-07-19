Cast and date to watch the series premiere

58 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Lupine, Season 3 in Netflix arrived a few months ago with its second season on the streaming platform, where the history of the French series has become one of the most watched series and has already gained thousands of followers, as the production brought with it thefts, identity changes and a lot of work.

It is worth noting that this second episode tells us about the life of Asani Diop, who reads and learns from the stories of Arsene Lupine, known as the thief of the white glove or the master of disguise. Thus, the character begins to feel drawn to the fictional character.

Knowing all this, in the following lines we want to give you details about what could be the arrival of the third season of Lupín, for which you can currently see deliveries 1 and 2 through the streaming platform, Netflix.

Lupine, Season 3 on Netflix: Cast

As it was possible to know so far, the series creator assured Variety that in the new installment we will have new actors who will give life to a number of characters; However, it is clear that Lupine is Omar C the main focus of production.

Lupine, Season 3 on Netflix: When will it be released?

Guessing, if the scripts were written now, we don’t think they could be on the platform until before mid 2022. But it’s just a hypothesis.

Lupine: Where can I see all the seasons?

As mentioned before in the lines above, Seasons 1 and 2 are on the streaming platform, Netflix, a service through which the third installment of the most famous Thieves in White Gloves will also arrive.

