Celebrations presided over by the Holy Father on Holy Week

The celebrations that will take place after the restrictive health measures due to the epidemic, the Dominican dinner will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Rey, while the Via Crucis will take place from San Pedro, and will be animated by the meditations of the Boy Scouts of Umbria and a Roman Diocese, with drawings of boys and children from two Roman family homes .

Two months later, this year’s central liturgy remains tied by the pandemic worldwide, and at the center of Catholicism. Also in this holy week presided over by Pope Francis, he will have the rhythms followed by the demands imposed by the Coronavirus, in the first place, the absence of the mass of the faithful that used to fill Saint Peter’s Square, and the Colosseum, in the main week. Indeed, the Press Office of the Holy See reported that liturgical celebrations would take place with a limited attendance of the faithful “in respect of the planned sanitary measures.”

Reflections on the Way of the Cross for Good Friday 2021

The Supreme Pontiff will celebrate the rituals of the Holy Week at the Altar of the Chair, in St. Peter’s Basilica, and on Good Friday he will lead the Way of the Cross from St. Peter’s Square.

Palm Sunday

On March 28, Palm Sunday and the Passion of the Lord, the Pope will preside over the commemoration of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem and the Holy Mass, at 10:30 a.m.

Easter Holiday

Concerning Easter, the Chrism Mass will take place on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00 am, presided over by the Supreme Pontiff.

At 6:00 pm, the Holy Father is not scheduled to preside over the Divine Liturgy at the Lord’s Supper at Quena Domini. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Rey, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the ritual ceremonies in his place.

Whereas on April 2, Good Friday, the celebration of the Passion of the Lord will take place at 6:00 pm. On the same day, at 9:00 pm, the Holy Pontiff will preside over the Way of the Cross in Saint Peter’s Square. This year, according to the Director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, the preparation of the meditations was entrusted to the Agesci “Foligno” Scout in Umbria, and to the Romanian Parish of the Holy Martyrs in Uganda. The pictures that will accompany the various stations, the drawings made by the boys from the family home “Mater Divine Amores” and “Tito Casal Fattoria” Family House, both Roman, will be of special interest.

The look of children and young people

Simple and immediate words, but fully aware of the meaning of discrimination and humiliation, as well as justice and solidarity; And cutting lines or barely defined to fix the saving image of the salvific history of the Son of God.

The truth of the solidarity of the Roman parish

The Roman parish in the Ardeatino neighborhood, run by Don Luigi de Erico, an eparchial reference for the pastoral care of persons with disabilities, is especially committed in the area of ​​solidarity. In fact, she has long conducted a Christian education experiment for and with disabilities for persons with disabilities, and has been in charge of the “Refugio para Agar” family role, for women and children victims of abuse, and the “Casa de Belén”, for welcoming homeless families, in cooperation with the eight parishes For the twenty-second province of the Archdiocese of Rome

Children’s drawings will accompany the seasons

The images that will accompany the various stations will be, in particular, “fixed or barely defined lines to establish a picture with the saving history of the Son of God.” These are the drawings made by children and young people in the house of the Mater Divine Amores family and the house of Tito Casal Fattoria, both in Rome, and were first directed by the daughters of Our Lady of Divine Love. To 8 children between the ages of 3 and 8, and the second was established in 1984 by a volunteer association to combat the difficulties of children and youth.

Easter Sunday and blessing

Finally, the Mass will be celebrated on Easter Sunday and the Resurrection of the Lord on April 4 at 10 AM. At the end of the Holy Mass, the Holy Father will offer the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing. The next day, on Angel Monday, the Pope will preside over the Regina coeli prayer from the Library of the Apostolic Palace.