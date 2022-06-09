Chamomile and turmeric to eliminate gray hair: this is how they can be prepared

Gray hair is one of the most common signs of aging. These changes begin to appear in the hair, but there are some home remedies that can be more effective and less harmful than tinctures.

One remedy is chamomile and turmeric. “These two options look good on light brown or blonde hair,” the portal notes. Health 180. To prepare it, you have to mix four tablespoons of chamomile and four tablespoons of turmeric in half a liter of water, filter and use the mixture as a last rinse.

The water should be boiled, and when it comes to a boil, mix chamomile and turmeric. After that, it should be turned off and left to cool for about 20 minutes.

Age is not the only cause of gray hair, it can be caused by biological factors and even stress. In fact, there are four types of gray hair: physiological, early hair, ring hair, and poliomyelitis.

The National Institute of Health in the United States published a study in which it revealed that the appearance of gray hair is linked to aging, due to a lack of melanin, the pigment that gives color to hair and skin, iris of the eye. and body hair.

Study by Columbia University and published by the scientific journal eLife It was found that there is a relationship between stress and the appearance of gray hair. He claims that if the source of stress can be removed, people can restore their natural hair color.

Another factor that accelerates the appearance of gray hair is stress or an unhealthy lifestyle, as this can contribute to an increase in gray hair or its appearance earlier than usual, as explained by the portal. Better with health.

Another reason From the appearance of gray hair is to eat a lot of sugars and refined flour, Although this has not been fully confirmed,” the aforementioned website notes.

In addition to chamomile and turmeric, there is also rosemary as another home remedy. Experts recommend this to people with dark hair.

To prepare it, you have to make a tea with four tablespoons of rosemary per pint of water.

according to better with health, This is a home remedy It also works to strengthen the roots and improve the appearance of the scalp. The spray can be used to spray all over the hair. With the passage of days and daily application, the tone of the hair will become darker,” explains the aforementioned site.

There are three primary allies of hair, such as: Avocado, argan oil, or coconut oil. This lotion helps moisturize the hair and contains oily ingredients. To get the benefits of these three ingredients, you must “mix the three ingredients to make a mask. Cover hair with a hot towel, leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse with plenty of hot water,” he advises. Better with health.

on the site I’m Carmen Be warned that dyes can damage hair, so natural remedies are recommended to disguise graying.

The mixture of chamomile and turmeric acts as a natural dye, but it also helps to bring life to the hair. It also activates hair fibers and removes fat.

in I’m Carmen highlight it Turmeric is used to combat dandruff and itchy scalpControls hair loss and strengthens it to the ends. Chamomile gives strength to the hair and is the main component of the dye.