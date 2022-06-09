Ebrard talks with Biden at Summit of the Americas about upcoming meeting with AMLO

Advisor Marcelo Ebrard This Wednesday he spoke with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, before the start of Ninth Summit of the Americas in Angels.

And the federal official explained through his Twitter account that he had spoken with the US President about the upcoming meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

I thanked them for warmly welcoming Mexico and for representing Mexico at the Ninth Summit of the Americas.”

Ebrard Casaubon announced Wednesday that at the bilateral meeting, to be held in July, President Lopez Obrador will ask Biden to “organize all Mexicans living and working” in the United States.

Biden and Lopez Obrador, who decided not to attend the Summit of the Americas due to the US veto against Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, will also address other issues such as investment promotion and value chain integration, Ebrard predicted.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE

