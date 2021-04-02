Charlotte will have her first medical school

North Carolina, Raleigh- Health leaders announced that Charlotte will have a medical school for the first time, where students will be able to prepare for a four-year term starting in 2024.

Charlotte is one of the greatest cities in the country to not hold a four-year medical degree.

The school that is an alliance between Atrial health And Wake Forest School of Medicine.

It will be built on a 20-acre site at the corner of S. McDowell Street and Baxter St. Near I-277, near city center.

Charlotte Mayor at Lyles described the advertisement as a milestone.

“Bringing a four-year medical school to Charlotte has been something this community has sought for for many years,” said Lyles.

Economic impact

The school is expected to generate an economic impact of $ 5.2 billion, in addition to more than 40,000 job opportunities.

Wake Forest officials said at a Facebook press conference that the medical school has more than 11,000 people who applied this year to fill just 145 seats.

Other leaders such as Governor Roy Cooper and Congresswoman Alma Adams praised, through videos shared during the virtual event, the efforts made to bring the school to Queen City.

“This medical school will make the entire Charlotte area and surrounding communities healthier,” Cooper said.

First class in 2024

The two health systems will be merged under the name Atrium Health. Eugene Woods, president of Atrium, will serve in the same role for the two health systems.

Dr. Julie Ann Frischlag, chair of Wake Forest Baptist Health and dean of the Wake Forest Medical School, will be the academic director of this second campus in North Carolina.

Construction work on the school is expected to begin in early 2022, and it will have its first class of students in 2024.