Chefs in Europe and the United States refuse to prepare avocado dishes for this reason

Avocados are one of our favorite edible berries, and what Mexican wouldn’t love eating delicious guacamole, or some Checharon tacos with avocado and cheese? However, despite the fact that in our country this type of fruit grown in tropical and Mediterranean climates is very popular and cannot be missing from Mexican tables, some chefs From United State s Europe They refuse to prepare dishes from this fruit.

Some chefs in Europe and the United States refuse to prepare avocado dishes, and even traditional Mexican sauces that use this fruit in their preparation are replaced by other alternatives such as grains and seeds.

The reason is that many of these chefs are concerned about the carbon footprint found in avocados, as well as the fact that unsustainable harvesting methods are used to produce them, such as water scarcity, Elimination of Forests and biological diversity.

Avocado is one of the fruits that consumes the most water. To give you an example, a 12-meter-high pine uses 9-11 liters of water per day, while a 7-meter-high avocado can consume between 50 and 65 liters One Vital Fluid A Day!

These delicious fruits are usually produced in Central and South America, so they must travel long distances to reach consumers’ homes in places like Europe and the United States. Due to the long roads, avocados must be picked before they are ripe, so they are shipped in temperature-controlled containers, which tend to use a lot of electricity.

One of the characters who said no to delicious avocado was Tomasina Maire, co-founder of the Mexican restaurant chain Oahakawho gave the Guardian an interview with British media, explained that this fruit can require up to 320 liters of water Each one is growing and “they are in such global demand that they are no longer able to afford the indigenous peoples of the regions where they are growing”.

Also, according to Carbon Footprint Ltd, two small avocados have a CO2 footprint of approximately 850 grams, which is nearly double that of a 4 kilogram banana.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agro-Food Analysis Laboratory at Dalhousie University in Halifax, explained that avocados are grown in monoculture, which means that the same crop of avocado trees grow on the same land, year after year.

In addition, Charleboa reported that inputs of agrochemicals used in avocado production degrade soil fertility, which negatively affects biodiversity and the environment.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, click click here.