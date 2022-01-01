China publishes new photos of the probe and rover studying Mars

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

1 ene 2022 03:51 GMT

The Tianwen-1 mission, which was launched on a Long March-5 rocket on July 23, 2020, has been operating for 526 days.

China National Space Administration general New images were taken this Saturday recently by the Tianwen-1 probe mission, which is exploring Mars.

Two of the four images show the same probe in orbit. In the background, you can see the surface of the planet, where white spots are observed indicating the presence of water ice and carbon dioxide.

Another shot, also taken from orbit, shows the north pole of Mars with huge ice deposits.

In the latest images obtained from the surface of Mars by the Zhurong rover, you can see a typical landscape of the planet, with regolith and rocks.

Tianwen-1 mission, which was chest On a Long March-5 rocket on July 23, 2020, it has been operating for 526 days. Rover Zurong download To Mars last May in order to study the geological structure, environment, atmosphere, and water of the planet. It was initially planned to run for at least 90 days, but it is still active.

If you like it, share it with your friends!

More Stories

WhatsApp Today: Update of the list of mobile phones that will be left without the application from January 1, 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | So you can activate New Year 2022 mode in the app | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | New Year’s Eve | Android | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | 2022 | I can’t upload pictures or videos | The solution | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp 2022 | How to use the app on PC without a QR code | trick | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Halo Infinite hid the cinematics on its finale, and fans have already come up with theories of their own

2 days ago Leo Adkins

What is HDMI 2.1a?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Physiotherapy, the driver of well-being, according to FisioClinics

51 mins ago Mia Thompson

The best sport moments of 2021

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

China publishes new photos of the probe and rover studying Mars

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

The year the United States beat Mexico in soccer? Nations League, Gold Cup, Qualifiers…

56 mins ago Leland Griffith

The science-backed trick so that no water overflows when cooking pasta | life

9 hours ago Mia Thompson