Android: How to lock phone apps with a security pattern | Applications | trick | Tutorial | technology | viral | Security | nda | nnni | data

Operating devices Android They are compatible with the amazing applications that you can access through the Google Play Store, some of them will make your computer battery last longer and some are able to turn on the flashlight just by shaking the cell phone, there are many different occasions; However, there is a pattern that allows you to add a security pattern to all the apps you have installed on your phone. Would you like to learn this trick? Here we will explain it.

It’s about the platform app lockIt is fully available on the Google Play Store AndroidWith this app, anyone trying to search your cell phone will be surprised to know that they will have to pre-enter a password or security pattern to access that information.

How to lock apps with pattern security

First, click here to download app lock.

to download Open it up and give it the necessary permissions so it can work.

It will automatically ask you to draw the same security pattern twice.

Then, it will show you all your apps by sections, both the default apps and the ones you’ve downloaded.

Go to an app and tap the lock icon on the right.

Ready, you’ve already blocked this app, if someone wants to get in, they’ll have to set security mode.

Additional function for her app lock Is that it also has a tool called Vault, here you can save and encrypt some photos and videos stored on your Android device, this means that they will not appear in the gallery, rather they will be hidden in the same application.

Best Android Apps for New Year 2022

NewYear Photo Frames2022

This is an excellent app to put text greetings aside, because with NewYear Photo Frames 2022 you can celebrate the New Year by sending a photo with your friends or family inside frames with different designs, including: fireworks, themes, Christmas decorations, snowy backgrounds, etc. . Download the app by clicking below Link.

How to use the app

After installing the app, open it and give it the necessary permissions so that it can work.

Now, take a picture from the app or open one from your gallery.

The next step is to choose the New Year’s frame, the one you like the most.

Then drag your image across the top left and adjust it to fit the selected frame.

Finally, save it and share it on social networks or with your WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, etc. contacts.

new year stickers 2022

Google Play Store users rated it with 4.8 stars, because ‘New Year Stickers 2022’ is undoubtedly one of the best options because it gives you more than 200 stickers absolutely for free, which you can add without problems to the WhatsApp instant messaging platform. In addition, it contains stickers in different languages, including English and Spanish. To get it quickly click here.