WhatsApp | Why does this emoji cause controversy and what does it mean | emoticons | Meaning | Applications | Android | iOS | Unicode | feelings | technology | viral | nda | nnni | data

instant messaging app The WhatsApp, currently exceeds three thousand tokens and it is estimated that at the beginning of next year more will arrive; However, there is one among all that has sparked controversy due to its curious design, we are talking about the ‘Pinching Hand’ emoji, so why was it created? If you have received it, you must know its true meaning.

Unicode version 12.0 made official at the end of 2019 hand emoji The WhatsApp, this shows a human hand with thumb and forefinger very close, about to collide. You can find it in the “Icons and people” section, you can also change the skin tone to light, medium light, medium, medium dark and dark.

What is the meaning of emoji

According to the gate emojipedia, the pinch hand symbol is used when you want to indicate that something is very small or indicate a small amount of something, for example: if they want to serve you food at a party, you usually make this gesture with your hand, thus indicating that you are not Hungry and just want a little

How to reuse “Gotamojis” in WhatsApp

If you want to surprise your contacts with the extinct “Gotamojis”, it is first necessary that you download the Gboard application from the Google Play Store, it is a keyboard for handwriting, gestures and voice developed by Google, with which you can combine emoticons and replay Classic sentiment.

After downloading Gboard, open it and give it the necessary permissions so that it can work.

Now, go to the Languages ​​section, choose a language (Spanish, Latin American) and a design.

Press “Add Keyboard” button and then open The WhatsApp .

. The next step is to enter any conversation, tap on the bar where you type messages, and then tap on the happy face icon next to the space bar.

What you will do here is to search for a flash emoji and another for the face or facial expressions.

They will be combined automatically and at the top will appear as stickers in the form of “Gotamojis”.

