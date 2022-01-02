iOS | The trick to check if your iPhone battery is in good condition | trick | Applications | Tutorial | guide | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Know the health of your smartphone battery It is very important for different occasions, for example: when someone wants to sell you a mobile phone, it usually shows that it is 100% charged, however, it may happen that within two hours the battery reaches the minimum levels, this means that he found In terrible condition, how do you know this is true? We will explain that below.

Before buying a device, you need to make sure that the battery is in the best condition, otherwise you will have to charge it constantly to be able to use it. mobile phone batteries They are made to last a long time, but sometimes they tend to have failures that end up affecting the operation of the device.

How to know the status of the iPhone battery

  • First, go to your device settings IphoneThe hack is also compatible with iPads.
  • Now, find the “Battery” menu and tap on it.
  • Here you have to access the “Battery health” option.
  • The next step is to go to the “Maximum capacity” section.

It’s important to point out that the trick to check your battery health is only available on mobile devices or iPads with iOS 12 or higher, and doesn’t apply to versions lower than the ones we just mentioned.

