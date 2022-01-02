Android | Learn the little-known trick to charge your mobile phone without having to plug it in | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | battery | nda | nnni | data

Android It is a mobile operating system developed by the technology company Google that is full of hidden functions among its configurations. One of them allows you to charge a cell phone without having to plug it into a computer, laptop, or electrical outlet. Do you want to know how to do this? Here we will explain the steps.

It’s a tool called Wireless reverse charging , exclusively for smartphones Android, which allows you to transfer the power of your mobile phone to another phone or accessory just by joining the batteries of both devices. It is important to clarify that this functionality is only present in some of these devices, usually in high-end and newer devices.

The mobile phone that will supply the power must be faulty while the device that will receive it is running, so the two batteries will be in contact and their profiles will allow the power to transfer, as revealed by the tech portal Engadget Android. Have you tried it?

How to charge your ANDROID phone without plugging it in

First, make sure that the mobile that will provide the power is charged to 100% or as much as possible.

Now, go to the home screen of your mobile phone Android And to display the menu bar, you can do this by sliding your finger from top to bottom.

And to display the menu bar, you can do this by sliding your finger from top to bottom. Here you will see several options, activate the option that says “Wireless PowerShare”, it should be highlighted in blue (lead means off).

This part is very important, it is not necessary to activate the same function on the phone that will receive the charge, because if you do this, anyone can save energy.

All you have to do is put the drained phone battery in with the device which will supply the power.

Ready, that’s it, your cell phone will be charged, not as fast as charging with a socket or socket, but without a doubt, it is a gadget that will get you out of trouble when you don’t have any of the power outlets handy. It is also very useful, for example, when the power in your house is out and the battery percentage is minimal.

