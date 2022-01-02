Android | Learn the little-known trick to charge your mobile phone without having to plug it in | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | battery | nda | nnni | data

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

It is a mobile operating system developed by the technology company Google that is full of hidden functions among its configurations. One of them allows you to charge a cell phone without having to plug it into a computer, laptop, or electrical outlet. Do you want to know how to do this? Here we will explain the steps.

It’s a tool called Wireless reverse charging, exclusively for smartphones , which allows you to transfer the power of your mobile phone to another phone or accessory just by joining the batteries of both devices. It is important to clarify that this functionality is only present in some of these devices, usually in high-end and newer devices.

Look: Android: The two best apps to use in the New Year 2022

The mobile phone that will supply the power must be faulty while the device that will receive it is running, so the two batteries will be in contact and their profiles will allow the power to transfer, as revealed by the tech portal . Have you tried it?

How to charge your ANDROID phone without plugging it in

  • First, make sure that the mobile that will provide the power is charged to 100% or as much as possible.
  • Now, go to the home screen of your mobile phone Android And to display the menu bar, you can do this by sliding your finger from top to bottom.
  • Here you will see several options, activate the option that says “Wireless PowerShare”, it should be highlighted in blue (lead means off).
  • This part is very important, it is not necessary to activate the same function on the phone that will receive the charge, because if you do this, anyone can save energy.
  • All you have to do is put the drained phone battery in with the device which will supply the power.

Ready, that’s it, your cell phone will be charged, not as fast as charging with a socket or socket, but without a doubt, it is a gadget that will get you out of trouble when you don’t have any of the power outlets handy. It is also very useful, for example, when the power in your house is out and the battery percentage is minimal.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

More Stories

iOS | The trick to check if your iPhone battery is in good condition | trick | Applications | Tutorial | guide | Applications | Smartphone | technology | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Why does this emoji cause controversy and what does it mean | emoticons | Meaning | Applications | Android | iOS | Unicode | feelings | technology | viral | nda | nnni | data

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android: How to lock phone apps with a security pattern | Applications | trick | Tutorial | technology | viral | Security | nda | nnni | data

1 day ago Leo Adkins

China publishes new photos of the probe and rover studying Mars

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Today: Update of the list of mobile phones that will be left without the application from January 1, 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | So you can activate New Year 2022 mode in the app | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | New Year’s Eve | Android | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical student discovers cancer in NHL coach during game

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

Latvia and Germany win the gold medal in the bobsleigh world cup

47 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Learn the little-known trick to charge your mobile phone without having to plug it in | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | battery | nda | nnni | data

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

This is how the aquamation system works, which is a different process from cremation

50 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The FGR has extradited two men wanted in the United States for abuse of minors

52 mins ago Leland Griffith