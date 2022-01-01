WhatsApp Today: Update of the list of mobile phones that will be left without the application from January 1, 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | SPORTS-PLAY
We go with the information we have for you that you should be aware of on New Year’s Eve, and by the way, go to your favorite phone for a change of equipment. Surely you are one of the people who will spend the new year communicating through the application The WhatsApp. However, as of January 1, 2022, some mobile phones in the world will be left without the popular app on their devices. and he? Here we tell you.
mobile phones that will run out The WhatsApp Those with Android OS 4.1 or lower, as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or lower, will also be “sacrificed.” It is recommended that you update your smartphone as soon as possible to continue using the application.
List of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wiko Darkkite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)
The list was revealed by the portal chronic It is expected that the models that are left without WhatsApp will continue to increase as the exact date arrives.
Check Settings on your Android device then System and update to see if you have a pending update. In the case of an iPhone, you will have to enter settings, general information, and software information. If you have a new update, it is better to install it to avoid future problems.
How to install WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone in 2022
- The first thing would be to check if Google Play allows you to install WhatsApp on a regular basis.
- In case your cell phone is incompatible, open Google Chrome.
- Now multiply the three points in the top corner.
- At that moment, you should choose that you want to see the page as if it were your desktop or PC.
- Now enter this official link From the WhatsApp website.
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.
Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.
