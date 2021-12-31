WhatsApp | So you can activate New Year 2022 mode in the app | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | New Year’s Eve | Android | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Christmas is over and the downstream world is waiting for the doors of 2021 to close, so to celebrate and feel the vibe of this important date, even while talking on your smartphone, we’ll teach you how to activate ‘New Year’s Mode 2022 in your account The WhatsAppIt’s not complicated, just follow the steps literally.

This mode consists of changing the logo The WhatsApp For one of the golden color, the name of the application “WhatsApp 2022”, put a New Year wallpaper in each chat, it can be a background in which fireworks explode, and finally post Christmas carols, songs related to Christmas and New Year. .

How to activate New Year 2022 in WhatsApp

Download the golden WhatsApp logo

First, enter Google Chrome, and find a logo The WhatsApp In golden color (PNG or transparent background), you can get it by clicking here .

In golden color (PNG or transparent background), you can get it by clicking . Now, download the app from the Google Play Store Nova Launcher .

. The next step is to open the app, give it the necessary permissions so that it can run and it will prompt you to customize the new interface your smartphone will have.

You may notice a slight change on the home screen of your mobile phone. The next step is to press for a few seconds on the icon The WhatsApp (official app) Until the “Edit” option appears.

(official app) Until the “Edit” option appears. Here the app will let you edit the icon and even the name.

Click on the Logo section, so you can access your gallery.

Choose logo image for The WhatsApp The golden color you downloaded through Google Chrome.

The golden color you downloaded through Google Chrome. Finally, click Done for the changes to be saved.

Set New Year wallpaper from all WhatsApp chats

Search in Google Chrome for the following: “New Year wallpapers for mobile phones”, so that the image is in the form of your smartphone screen.

Then make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

Open the app and enter any conversation which can be group or individual.

Click on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

The options will be displayed, enter “wallpaper” > “my photos”.

Gallery will open, here put the image you downloaded and click “Set wallpaper”.

It will ask you if you want to set the background for that chat or all in general, we recommend using the latter.

Ready, all of your conversations will have the “New Year’s theme” as the background.

Put Christmas carols or New Year songs in your cases

Although Christmas is over, it lasts until December 31 and into the early days of January.

So it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep listening to Christmas carols or songs related to Christmas and New Year. sign in to The WhatsApp And click on the “Countries” tab.

And click on the “Countries” tab. Exit the app and open Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube Music, any of the three options, find the birthday carol or the song you want.

Refer to the The WhatsApp And start recording a video or turn it upside down until the screen records black color, you see the music will not stop and will continue to play despite the recording.

And start recording a video or turn it upside down until the screen records black color, you see the music will not stop and will continue to play despite the recording. Finally, publish it in your state, remember that this only takes 30 seconds.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.