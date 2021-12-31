WhatsApp | 2022 | I can’t upload pictures or videos | The solution | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Does your cell phone have several problems after updating it from Android 10 to Android 11? There are many people who have encountered problems when downloading photos and videos from . That is why today we are going to give you a series of steps to solve it right away.

Remember that this method only works for Android mobiles, this issue is not found in iPhones where you can do normal things with iOS 15. Likewise, we inform you that you must have the folder to access your files.

WHY I CAN’T DOWNLOAD FILES IN WHATSAPP 2022: SOLUTION

  • The first thing will be to enter your cell phone’s file folder.
  • There, in the upper magnifying glass, find the WhatsApp folder.
  • You will now see a folder called WhatsApp.
  • What you have to do is to rename this folder as WhatsApp 1.
  • Then reopen WhatsApp on your Android cell phone.
  • At that moment you will see that you can re-download the files you need.
  • You can download photos, videos, documents and everything you need.
If you get this download failed message on WhatsApp, don’t worry, just follow all the steps literally. (Photo: mag)
  • Remember that after changing the name to the previous folder, some photos and videos may not appear in WhatsApp.
  • To save them, just open the files and WhatsApp 1 and copy all the internal folders to the normal WhatsApp folder.
  • At that time you will see all the photos and videos as before, without losing any documents.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

