Cholula Regional Museum photographic exhibition displays 50 years of science at INAOE

“INAOE: 50 Years of Science in Cholulas” is the title of the photographic exhibition that has been open since November 8 to the public at the Cholulas Regional Museum.

The exhibition is part of the celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE). This institute was established by Dr. Guillermo Haro Barazza on November 12, 1971 with the aim of preparing researchers, specialized professors, experts and technicians in their fields of competence, and striving to solve scientific and technological problems in their specializations. Orienting its activities towards solving national problems.

The photographic exhibition is an initiative of the INAOE Student Committee and was jointly organized by the same committee, INAOE and the Regional Museum of Cholula and the Minister of Culture of the State of Puebla.

The collection consists of more than 30 photographs that show viewers some of the projects developed in the INAOE laboratories, as well as a portion of the scientific and academic work carried out daily at Tonantzintla.

Most of the photos were taken by students from various INAOE graduate programs. The sample is accompanied by some photographs written by the workers of the institute and the historical archive. Objects such as lamp, silicon wafer, lithography mask and laminated chip are also on display at INAOE.

The exhibition “INAOE: 50 Years of Science at Cholulas” will remain open to the public until March 21, 2022.