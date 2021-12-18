Cholula Regional Museum photographic exhibition displays 50 years of science at INAOE

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

“INAOE: 50 Years of Science in Cholulas” is the title of the photographic exhibition that has been open since November 8 to the public at the Cholulas Regional Museum.

The exhibition is part of the celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE). This institute was established by Dr. Guillermo Haro Barazza on November 12, 1971 with the aim of preparing researchers, specialized professors, experts and technicians in their fields of competence, and striving to solve scientific and technological problems in their specializations. Orienting its activities towards solving national problems.

The photographic exhibition is an initiative of the INAOE Student Committee and was jointly organized by the same committee, INAOE and the Regional Museum of Cholula and the Minister of Culture of the State of Puebla.

The collection consists of more than 30 photographs that show viewers some of the projects developed in the INAOE laboratories, as well as a portion of the scientific and academic work carried out daily at Tonantzintla.

Most of the photos were taken by students from various INAOE graduate programs. The sample is accompanied by some photographs written by the workers of the institute and the historical archive. Objects such as lamp, silicon wafer, lithography mask and laminated chip are also on display at INAOE.

The exhibition “INAOE: 50 Years of Science at Cholulas” will remain open to the public until March 21, 2022.

More Stories

Agustín explained “why tomatoes don’t have the same amount of flavor they used to” and it became a standard in science on Twitter

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The University of Xochicalco provides training places for medical students – El Sudcaliforniano

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Doctors activate their own rehabilitation process

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Family Fee for Primary Care Plan

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Why is exercise important for people with spondylitis

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science. The Grand Canyon of Mars harbors water just below the surface

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cholula Regional Museum photographic exhibition displays 50 years of science at INAOE

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

The NFL, NBA, and NHL are among the leagues facing the COVID-19 outbreak amid differences

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Sharp pictures of the moon? With this cell phone they are already possible

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Exatlón United States: release date, participants and everything you need to know about the new season

53 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mark Stanley to be the new US ambassador to Argentina: his profile and plans for the country

55 mins ago Mia Thompson