Agustín explained “why tomatoes don’t have the same amount of flavor they used to” and it became a standard in science on Twitter

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

During the quarantine imposed by the epidemic, Agustín Colombier decided that he would use the free time he had to publish scientific data via Twitter.

The 27-year-old who lives on the outskirts of La Plata is a biotechnologist who last year received his studies at the Higher Institute of Teacher Training and Technical Training No. 213 in Ensenada. While studying for the finals, he began explaining issues related to coronavirus and vaccines on networks with two goals: Fight misinformation and challenge yourself as a professional.

Read also: Tomato taste controversy: Greenpeace targeted agrochemicals, an entity in the field denied it

Agustín on Twitter: 280 characters of information for everyone to understand about science

If I really understand a topic, I should be able to explain it so everyone can understand it and sum it up in 280 characters. So when I find something that I find interesting to tweet, I don’t do it right away: I absorb it, think about it, and correct it until I post it. I even try to discuss issues with my family and friends as well,” he told TN.

On his BiotecnoBlog account, he tweeted about “Everything biotech includes, which is very broad: genetics, biofuels, biological sciences, and issues related to agriculture.”

Agustín’s widely publicized tweet for denying Greenpeace. (Credit: Twitter // BiotecnoBlog).

There is a lot of ignorance and the only way to stop it is to expose the data. Someone says something, and if it is combined with prejudices and fears, it becomes like a snowball that is difficult to stop, ”this is what the young man considered.

Why BiotecnoBlog went viral

When he opened his Twitter account in 2012, She has 500 followers and has crossed 12,000 after replying to green area, About why “today’s tomatoes don’t have as much flavor as they used to be”.

Image source Twitter / GreenpeaceArg: The campaign launched by Greenpeace has been criticized by Agriculture and refuted by Agustin Colombier.
Image source Twitter / GreenpeaceArg: The campaign launched by Greenpeace has been criticized by Agriculture and refuted by Agustin Colombier.

“Hi Greenpeace, I’m back. And because they never tire of saying things without a scientific basis, an explanation thread comes out. Spoiler: Nothing to do with herbicidesThis tweet has been shared over 5,000 times and has over 12,900 likes.

In simple words, Colombere explained that the difference is due to a natural mutation in the SIGLK2 gene that affects aroma and flavor characteristics. “Can you restore the flavor of what was before to today’s tomatoes? Of course! But for that, some practice that scares them is necessary: ​​genetic manipulation of tomatoes,” he explains on the social network.

Is everything chemical bad and everything good natural?

for youth There are a lot of people who “demonize science and habilitate nature.”, without knowing the processes.” “Researchers are not sadists who want to kill animals and destroy the world, and nature is not so beautiful: a plague on a farm can leave a community without food, and human intervention is needed to be able to maintain the quality of life,” Agustin explained.

This was confirmed by the world of biotechnology “No one cares more about animals and their land than agricultural producers.”And that, before launching campaigns on networks, it is necessary to take into account “the times of application of some products, and the times of consumption”. “If I don’t use herbicides in time, nature moves ahead and we don’t eat. It is ideal to eat food without any chemicals, such as the desire to treat yourself from some diseases without taking pills“, It is to explain.

Agustin . explained

Although some haters criticize Agustin for “not giving him firewood” for spreading science on networks, he is committed to continuing his work to help users “not panic as a result of misinformation.” “You don’t have to get carried away by nostalgia and think that everything was better. Things happened but you didn’t find out because it didn’t spread. He concluded that you have to trust the science and look for reputable sources of information.”

More Stories

The University of Xochicalco provides training places for medical students – El Sudcaliforniano

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Doctors activate their own rehabilitation process

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Family Fee for Primary Care Plan

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Why is exercise important for people with spondylitis

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science. The Grand Canyon of Mars harbors water just below the surface

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Viral video | The story of a Taiwanese professor who shares his love for medicine with his detailed chalk drawings of the human body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | stories

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Agustín explained “why tomatoes don’t have the same amount of flavor they used to” and it became a standard in science on Twitter

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Three years without playing, four knee surgeries, and 755th in the ATP

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Learn the steps to put different Christmas wallpapers in each chat | Christmas App | Smartphone | technology | trick | app | Applications | Android | iOS | Apple | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Reports of Cardinal Turkson’s possible resignation ‘credible’

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Latin Americans are the group with the largest student debt in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith