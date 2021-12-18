The University of Xochicalco provides training places for medical students – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur. – Through the virtual method, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Xochicalco Mexicali Campus, in coordination with authorities from the health sector, has offered 46 places for rotating university training for students who have completed the eighth semester, for promotion December 2021 – June 2022, the culmination of this stage of their professional training.

At the event, the Academic Director of the Mexicali Campus, Enrique Castillo Gonzalez, noted that handing over places is an activity that is inherent in the process of teaching a physician, because when working within public health units, the student knows firsthand the following- the dynamics of today’s medical field.

The municipalities in which students will make these residencies are Mexicali, Baja California; As well as Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur.

In this phase of service, young people carry out activities such as medical care, surgical doctor, obstetric care, national program development and monitoring, community research in the areas of epidemiology and public health, health promotion, as well as administrative matters. All of this is done within the social assistance clinics they have been assigned, with the aim that the student will acquire all the skills and sensitivity upon obtaining their degree, and thus can successfully pursue their career.

The award ceremony was attended by authorities from the Institutes of Security and Social Services for Government Workers and Municipalities of the State (Issste), and the State of Baja California (Issticali); Baja California State Public Health Services (Isisalud); The Baja California Sur Health Secretariat, the Family Hospital, as well as the Training and Social Service Coordinator, Jaime Moreno Duarte.

The University of Xochicalco continues to expand the opportunities for the academic development of its students, by strengthening its programs through links in public and private health institutions, to offer students a clinical experience of the highest standard.

