Christiane Dusny de Pasqualini, a pioneer who has inspired generations of scholars

In life there is no time for boredom“, he said. And the boy applied it: Throughout her life, Christian Dusny de Pasqualini dedicated more than 600 scientific papers and trained 30 researchers (15 men and 15 women), had five children, nearly two dozen grandchildren and more than a dozen great-grandchildren.

Long after his ninety he continued to go twice a week to the Academy of Medicine, play bridge, and was on the editorial committee of the Journal medicineAttended a writing workshop and practiced yoga. “The years naturally come with complications, but I have a motto, which is face it Joy de Vivre [alegría de vivir]She said with a slight French accent that never let go. Until Friday the 23rd, when she finally came out, at the age of 102, Christiane was an inspiration and an example.. She was a pioneer at times when pursuing a career in science was a rarity. and more for women.

She was born in 1920 in a suburb of Paris, where she lived until she was six years old, raised in Canada and Argentina by adoption, He came to the country at the age of 22 after earning his doctorate in experimental medicine from McGill University in Montreal.. Hosay’s student, at the age of 24 she married the endocrinologist and researcher Rodolfo Pasqualini, who would become a famous physician and with whom she would write many of her works. of this union (which was fulfilled on two conditions: that he never asked her to leave her job and that she agreed to do so in Argentina)Five boys born in six years. Today Diana and Titania, twins, two doctors (one a clinical endocrinologist, like her father, the other a teenager), Enrique a physicist at the NAEA, Sergio a specialist in assisted fertilization and Hector, an industrial engineer specializing in petroleum. They all work in the country.

Christian with her husband, Rodolfo Pasqualini

Cristian has received numerous awards (among them Unifem-NOEL, in 1995, together with Mother Teresa of Calcutta), was president of the Argentine Society of Immunology, and collaborated in the creation of the National Institute of Endocrinology, work entrusted to her by Rodolfo Pasqualini for Ramon Carillo, has been a cone researcher for more than four decades, establishing the Experimental Leukemia Division at the National Academy of Medicine’s Institute of Hematology and becoming the first woman to join the institution as a full member.

He wrote several books including I wanted what you did (in 88), an autobiography of more than 400 pages in which he gives a first-hand account of the history of domestic science. Relive the adventures of his life (from the letters he sent to his mother every week for 35 years) and the adventures of the Pasqualini family.

The book was written when her husband fell ill and could not move, so he had to spend more time at home. Full of everyday anecdotes and observations. Many “heroes” of the National Science Parade parade through its pages.

Christian faced the difficulties of combining motherhood and science. I was of opinion “You have to adapt to both, and do both well.”and that he thought that was very positive for the boys because that way they would become more independent.

Based on his biomusic adventure, one of his great-granddaughters, Belén Pasqualini, has written a multi-award winning “scientific biomusic” titled Christian. “When I grew up, as it happens with all adults, I stopped seeing her as a goddess and began to humanize her. Explanation of the genesis of the work. I discovered that it was finite and would no longer exist, and it occurred to me to give it this “eternal” quality again through a tribute in life. (…) The work is a tribute to her and a celebration of her life spirit.

Cheerful and passionate, Christiane Dusne de Pasqualini carried Jean-Paul Sartre’s wisdom: “Happiness does not mean doing what one wants, but wanting what one does.”