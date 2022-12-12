Ciencia.-Publication completed for the first private mission to the Moon – Publimetro México

Madrid, 12 (Europe Press)

Japan’s iSpace announced Monday that it has successfully established a stable position for its lunar lander, as well as confirming a stable power supply in orbit. It was also confirmed that there were no defects in the lander’s primary systems and that initial critical operating conditions had been achieved.

The Class 1 lander used in Mission 1 “HAKUTO-R” was successfully launched by a Space X Falcon 9 rocket at 0538 UTC on December 11 and inserted into its scheduled orbit.

For this Mission 1, ispace has identified 10 major milestones between launch and landing – and has already achieved two: launch preparations, launch and deployment – and aims to achieve the success criteria set for each of these milestones.

The trip will last three to five months and will take the spacecraft into deep space. Once on the moon, it will conduct a series of experiments in cooperation with various commercial entities and agencies on Earth, ispace reports.

The mission will reach 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at its furthest point, nearly four times the distance between Earth and the Moon. The spacecraft will enter lunar orbit for about a month before the entire spacecraft descends to land on the moon.

Recognizing the potential for an anomaly during the mission, the results will be weighed and evaluated against criteria and included in future missions already in development between now and 2025, ispace explained in a statement. Mission 2 and Mission 3, which will also contribute to NASA’s Artemis program, will contribute to the maturity of ispace’s technology and business model.

On board the probe is the Rashid rover, from the United Arab Emirates, which will be deployed when the mission reaches the moon in March, specifically in the Atlas crater at the Mare Frigoris site, located at the northern end of the side near the sea. the moon. the moon.

Its goal is to study the properties of the lunar soil, the lunar rocks and geology, the motion of dust, as well as the state of the lunar surface plasma and photoelectron shroud.