Cineteca Alameda will show iconic films of the United States

The Minister of Culture of San Luis Potosi (SECULT) has invited the “Born in USA” film series, in which feature films such as “Taxi Driver”, “Beetlejuice” and “Reserve Dogs”, will be shown from July 27-30 per hour. Synetica Alameda.

It should be noted that in accordance with the health provisions due to the yellow epidemiological traffic light of the Potosina entity, access is again limited to adults over 60 years of age and pregnant women. The public interested in attending cinema functions must do so with a mask or mask, and the temperature will be measured at the entrance.

To kick off the cycle, Taxi Driver, which this year celebrates 45 years since its premiere, will be screened under the direction of Martin Scorsese. In this film, Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York to deal with the chronic insomnia he has suffered since returning from Vietnam.

Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, is one of the films selected for this cycle, on Thursday 29th with screenings at 4:40pm, 6:20pm and 8:00pm. A pair of ghosts (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) enlist the services of Bitelchus (Michael Keaton), a human scare specialist, to evict the new owners of their beloved Victorian home. This feature film won an Oscar for Best Makeup in 1988.

It will close on Friday 30th with “Reserve Dogs” by Quentin Tarantino at 4:40 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. An organized gang is hired to rob a company and take some diamonds. However, before the alarm sounds, the police are already there. Part of the gang dies in the confrontation with the forces of order, and the others meet at the agreed place.

