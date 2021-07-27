Netflix: Zack Snyder lanza el tráiler de ‘Army of Thieves’, precuela de ‘Army of the Dead’

With filming already over, Netflix Show the trailer for the first time for “thieves army‘, the new tape of Zack Snyder And a competition for his zombie movie.army of the dead”, during a virtual version of Comic-Con held in San Diego (California, United States).

The trailer for the movie shows the origins of the zombie, as well as the life of Dieter, the vault thief played by Matthias Schweigover who captured more than one scenes in the former director’s production of “Justice League.”

Thus, the storythieves armyIt will be built around a robbery in Europe. As producer Deborah Snyder revealed, the film won’t be so much about zombies, but “theft and romantic comedy.”

Apart from Matthias Schweigover, the cast of the new movie has been cast Zack Snyder It is made up of Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Jonathan Cohen, Noémie Nakai, Stuart Martin, and others. At the moment, there is no official release date yet, but it will be available in Netflix.

Army of the Dead 2 in Kamino في

“Army of the Dead 2“It will come to Netflix. American director Zack Snyder He hasn’t finished telling his zombie story yet and will be directing a sequel to the movie that premiered last May. It is not known whether it will be an immediate continuation of the fictional events seen in the first part or will focus on a different plot.

As mentioned The Hollywood Reporter, the digital platform made its deal with Zack Snyder To produce more films and a second film “Army of the Dead”. There is no shooting date yet, but production will start after the director has finished working on his new film of this genre. Fiction Titled “Moon Rebel”.

This latest project will also be featured in Netflix Production began in June this year and will feature a script inspired by the “Star Wars” saga and Akira Kurosawa’s films. Filming will begin in 2022.

