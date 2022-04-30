“Ciudad Ciencia” returns to Valdepeñas with humor on May 5 with “Big Van: Scientists on Wheels” – Ciudad Real News

The “Ciudad Ciencia” project will return to Valdepeñas, after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. He returns in a humorous way with “Big Van: Scientists on Wheels” that will be shown next Thursday, May 5, at 8:30 pm, at the La Confianza Cultural Center in Ciudad Real.

Filled with cutting-edge science and the wittiest humor, this theatrical performance will consist of 90 minutes of science monologues to make people laugh and learn about questions “like Can we create superheroes through genetic engineering? Can we explain to a human how what fire does? What is the science behind a well-drained straw? Could there be cold life on other planets or just vile microbes, and what is the relationship between the supernova and the great Lola Flores?

All of these questions will be answered in a post that will have free access until full capacity is reached and in which humor will have a leading role, as stated in a press release at Valdepeñas Town Hall.

In addition, Valdepeñas joined the Ciudad Ciencia years ago, the Supreme Council for Scientific Research’s (CSIC) “scientific publishing” project, which aims to let residents of cities far from large urban centers know firsthand about current scientific events. and technological.

In this way, the “Ciudad Ciencia” enables cities committed to this program for scientific publishing activities in multiple forms such as exhibitions, conferences or visits to research centers, which will be integrated into the cultural programming of each municipality, as well as a variety of workshops created by CSIC researchers, which can be Be face to face or online.

‘Ciudad Ciencia’ was launched in March 2012 and had the support of luxury projects ‘la Caixa’ until July 2018, as well as the collaboration of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (Fecyt) until June 2018. 2021. Currently, 50 sites across Spain are part of the project.