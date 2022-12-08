Clash between Iran and the United States over the hostage crisis

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was the last Cha From Iran. He was overthrown on February 11, 1979. His reign was marked by the implementation of an economic policy that favored the excessive enrichment of the class attached to power and the impoverishment of large segments of the population.

In March 1975, all political parties were dissolved and the One Party was created. “Iran’s Return” And strong repression prevents any dissent. The climate of protests spread throughout the country, and in the summer of 1978 serious incidents occurred in it Tehran And other cities, causing hundreds of deaths when confronting the armed forces. Revolution seemed imminent, and on January 16, 1979, the Shah had to go into exile. The return of the ayatollah Khomeini For Iran, February 1 hastened the victory of the revolution and the end of the Pahlavi dynasty.

After several days of demonstrations in front of the US Embassy, ​​on November 4, 1979, hundreds of student supporters of Khomeini forced their way into the embassy. They held the staff there as hostages, except for six who managed to escape and take refuge in the ambassador’s residence Canada.

Jorge MarinAn admirer of Persian culture, he will tell us how the six American officials managed to get out of Tehran.