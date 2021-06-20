Claudette causes severe flooding in the southern United States – El Financiero

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologists have warned of dangerous flooding in the southern United States, especially Alabama, as Tropical Depression “Claudette” swept coastal states Sunday morning.

Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas.

More than 20 people were rescued on a boat in Northport, Alabama, according to WVUA-TV. The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that Red Cross volunteers are ready to assist those affected.

Fire and Rescue Service Captain Brian Harrell told the media that authorities in Birmingham were looking for a man who could have been swept away.

The waters at Felke Creek in nearby Inslee rose four metres, above the flood threshold, the Birmingham Weather Service delegation tweeted.

The situation was developing rapidly as Claudette began punishing parts of Georgia and Caroline early on Sunday.

The system was located 135 kilometers south-southwest of Atlanta, with sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour. It was moving from east to northeast at 20 kilometers per hour, according to a report Sunday morning from the US National Hurricane Center.

There was a tropical storm watch in North Carolina from Little River Inlet to the town of Outer Banks. A Tropical Storm Watch has been released between South Sainte-River, South Carolina, and Little River Inlet.

Claudette was expected to cross the Atlantic on Monday and regain tropical storm strength over North Carolina.

Claudette declared herself organized enough to be called a Tropical Storm Saturday morning after the epicenter landed southwest of New Orleans.