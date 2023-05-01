Clean your hood with this simple trick and forget about any oily issues

the extractor hood one of the devices household appliance The most important thing in the kitchen and its main function is to draw and extract smoke. Aromatherapyheat, fat and air vapor. This is believed to have been created for the first time in the year 1940 in the United States. Since then, almost all kitchens have this feature because it is very useful.

Unfortunately, they are not exempt from getting dirty and it also has to be constantly cleaning, Although many people don’t know how to do it too and this process is very difficult for them, it is actually very easy and we will tell you the simple way to do it. Quickly clean your straw And without too many complications with this trick.

Hood cleaning trick

For cleaning you must Spray the cover with a degreaser for all areas. Once this is done, you will dampen the cloth and begin cleaning the hood as you normally would with any other cloth device.

This simple trick will help you clean your hood. Photo: private

We will repeat the process of wetting our cloth and we will go through the hood until we have completely removed the degreaser. You can do that too Until you remove all the fat completely Or notice that your straw is completely clean.

Now for filters You have to wear gloves and with the help of a tissue to remove the first layer of fat, and as soon as this happens, it is time to remove shelf And depending on the extractor, you need to take into account the directory. Again with a degreaser, we will spray it and let it soak for a few minutes in hot water.

In the meantime, we are cleaning From the outside and after 10 minutes we rinseScrub with a brush and let it dry. Once it dries then we put it on and that’s it.