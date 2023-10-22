CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

Palenque, Chiapas.- Members Article 7 of National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNT) They demonstrated on the Palenque Highway, at the peak of Cape Maya, to demand Dialogue table With President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to resolve their labor demands.

the appearance It is located at the top of the ADO towards the headquarters of the “Palenque Meeting for a Fraternal and Welfare Neighborhood” which Lopez Obrador He will chair with the presidents of Cuba, Colombia, Honduras, Venezuela and Haiti, as well as diplomatic representatives from El Salvador, Belize, Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica and other countries.

They reported that when President López Obrador passes his way to the immigration summit, he will do so I’ll hand over a document With your requests.

Read also Workers in the judiciary: “I work and do not live in a palace.”

The teachers of the dissident Magisterium left only A Open lane For vehicle trading.

Due to this fact, cars of delegations of invited countries such as Cuba and Colombia normally pass through the demonstration.

Ministry of Interior and Government employees Chiapas They began a dialogue with the dissident teachers to address their demands.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Minister of Interior received, Luisa Maria AlcaldeCNTE arrived at the teachers’ protest.

In Palenque, Chiapas, President Lopez Obrador left his villa and headed to the archaeological area of ​​Palenque, to lead the campaign. Migration summitIn the presence of a number of leaders and foreign ministers of the region. “We will work with them (for the migrants),” he said as he left.

Read also Mexico is radicalizing visa requirements for foreigners







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

April