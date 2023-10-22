CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

Cedric Manwaring October 22, 2023 0
CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

Palenque, Chiapas.- Members Article 7 of National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNT) They demonstrated on the Palenque Highway, at the peak of Cape Maya, to demand Dialogue table With President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to resolve their labor demands.

the appearance It is located at the top of the ADO towards the headquarters of the “Palenque Meeting for a Fraternal and Welfare Neighborhood” which Lopez Obrador He will chair with the presidents of Cuba, Colombia, Honduras, Venezuela and Haiti, as well as diplomatic representatives from El Salvador, Belize, Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica and other countries.

They reported that when President López Obrador passes his way to the immigration summit, he will do so I’ll hand over a document With your requests.

Read also Workers in the judiciary: “I work and do not live in a palace.”

The teachers of the dissident Magisterium left only A Open lane For vehicle trading.

Due to this fact, cars of delegations of invited countries such as Cuba and Colombia normally pass through the demonstration.

Ministry of Interior and Government employees Chiapas They began a dialogue with the dissident teachers to address their demands.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Minister of Interior received, Luisa Maria AlcaldeCNTE arrived at the teachers’ protest.

In Palenque, Chiapas, President Lopez Obrador left his villa and headed to the archaeological area of ​​Palenque, to lead the campaign. Migration summitIn the presence of a number of leaders and foreign ministers of the region. “We will work with them (for the migrants),” he said as he left.

Read also Mexico is radicalizing visa requirements for foreigners




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

April

More Stories

Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2023 0
Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 20, 2023 0
Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time

Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time

Cedric Manwaring October 18, 2023 0
TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 17, 2023 0
If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

Cedric Manwaring October 16, 2023 0
Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

Cedric Manwaring October 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

CNTE members demonstrate before AMLO’s meeting with chiefs in Palenque

Cedric Manwaring October 22, 2023 0
The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

The president begins an official visit to the United States on Sunday

Mia Thompson October 22, 2023 0
“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

“I know it’s hard to understand; ‘We are a family and we work so that they don’t miss anything.’

Mia Thompson October 21, 2023 0
Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

Cedric Manwaring October 21, 2023 0
Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 20, 2023 0