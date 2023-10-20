Tammy becomes a hurricane near the Leeward Islands

(CNN) — Tammy has strengthened into a hurricane, according to an 11 a.m. update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). Hurricane Tammy has sustained winds of 120 km/h and is moving west-northwest at 11 km/h. The center of the storm is located 265 km east-southeast of Martinique.

Hurricane watches have been issued for Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the Leeward Islands in the final hours of Friday and early hours of Saturday.

“The storm surge could raise water levels up to a meter above normal tide levels near where Tammy’s center is moving through the Leeward Islands,” the National Hurricane Center warned. He added, “The waves generated by Hurricane Tammy will continue to impact parts of the Lesser Antilles over the next few days. These storms are likely to cause life-threatening waves and destabilize existing conditions.”

Total rainfall in the Leeward Islands is expected to range from 10 to 20 cm with a maximum of 30 cm. In the Northern Windward Islands, rainfall is expected to range from 5 to 10 centimeters with a maximum of 15 centimetres. British Virgin Islands and United States east of Puerto Rico: 2 to 5 centimeters with a maximum of 12 centimetres.

Hurricane force winds extend up to 40 km from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend up to 225 km.