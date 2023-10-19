Tik Tok: A young man discovers that his parents are in a multiple relationship: This was his reaction | News from Mexico

United States.- Isabel is a young American woman originally from Oregon, who has recently returned to her home country after completing her university education in another state.

Like many recent graduates, he had high expectations of finding his home exactly as he left it before leaving on his academic journey. But when he walked through his door, he found a big surprise.

Access, Isabel’s parents announced to her that they had begun a polyamorous relationship with another coupleAmong them are her biological father, her stepmother, and two people who were strangers to her until that moment.

The surprising news spread widely when Isabelle shared her reaction in a video on TikTok, expressing it with humor: “

I came home from college to discover that my parents were in a polyamorous relationship with two other people. “I’m ready to go back to college.”

The video quickly garnered more than a million views, 300,000 likes, and 2,000 comments.

Despite the surprise that radically changed Isabel’s family dynamic, the young woman maintained a positive approach and even joked about the situation.

In another post, he mentioned that his “new parents,” as he affectionately refers to the couple staying with his parents, had lent him the car, and added with a smile: “I deserve this new relationship.”

With information from Infobae México.

