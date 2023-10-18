Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time

Cedric Manwaring October 18, 2023 0
Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time

Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time. According to the Ukrainian military, they used long-range American missiles in two major attacks against two Russian airports in the occupied territories.

Advertising

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian military had used long-range US ATACMS missiles on the battlefield.

“Special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are being implemented in a very precise way: the ATACMS system has passed the test.”Zelensky said at the conclusion of his address to the nation today.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko stated on his account on the social media network X that Ukraine used ATACMS missiles in two attacks launched on Monday night against Two airports are located next to the occupied cities of Berdyansk (southeast) and Lugansk (east).

The Ukrainian army had previously announced the destruction of nine Russian helicopters and other types of military equipment in the attacks, in which dozens of Russian soldiers were also killed, according to Kiev.

Avdivka, in the heart of the battle

The city of Avdiivka, east of the Donetsk region, remains a hotspot on the front line, where Russian forces launched a series of mostly failed attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The authorities evacuated all children from 12 towns that were on the front line of the fighting.

UNDP is delivering high-power power inverters to ensure electricity supply to Ukrainian homes, as well as hospitals, schools and other public infrastructure to weather the winter.

More Stories

TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 17, 2023 0
If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

Cedric Manwaring October 16, 2023 0
Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

Where will voting take place in the second round of Ecuador’s 2023 elections? | What time to vote, what documents to bring and more from CNE | the answers

Cedric Manwaring October 15, 2023 0
The most important news of October 13 in Mexico

The most important news of October 13 in Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 14, 2023 0
After he was fired, he shared Starbucks recipes

After he was fired, he shared Starbucks recipes

Cedric Manwaring October 13, 2023 0
La Jornada – Hamas claims to have released three Israeli hostages

La Jornada – Hamas claims to have released three Israeli hostages

Cedric Manwaring October 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time

Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time

Cedric Manwaring October 18, 2023 0
Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Transforming the HR agenda. His Highness, on the agenda

Mia Thompson October 17, 2023 0
TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring October 17, 2023 0
Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Reopening of the Ugandan Embassy in Cuba (+photos)

Mia Thompson October 16, 2023 0
If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

If you have these Mexican surnames they can give you Spanish citizenship

Cedric Manwaring October 16, 2023 0