Ukraine confirms the use of ATACMS on the battlefield for the first time. According to the Ukrainian military, they used long-range American missiles in two major attacks against two Russian airports in the occupied territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian military had used long-range US ATACMS missiles on the battlefield.

“Special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are being implemented in a very precise way: the ATACMS system has passed the test.”Zelensky said at the conclusion of his address to the nation today.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko stated on his account on the social media network X that Ukraine used ATACMS missiles in two attacks launched on Monday night against Two airports are located next to the occupied cities of Berdyansk (southeast) and Lugansk (east).

The Ukrainian army had previously announced the destruction of nine Russian helicopters and other types of military equipment in the attacks, in which dozens of Russian soldiers were also killed, according to Kiev.

Avdivka, in the heart of the battle

The city of Avdiivka, east of the Donetsk region, remains a hotspot on the front line, where Russian forces launched a series of mostly failed attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The authorities evacuated all children from 12 towns that were on the front line of the fighting.

UNDP is delivering high-power power inverters to ensure electricity supply to Ukrainian homes, as well as hospitals, schools and other public infrastructure to weather the winter.