TikTok: Woman dumped by her date after eating 48 oysters; She had to pay the entire bill: “I didn’t expect you to ask for so much.” News from Mexico

On the first date with a potential engagement, the woman was involved in an unfortunate experiment, in which she participated Tik TokWhich spread on social networking sites.

The hero of this story is originally from Atlanta, USA. She accepted a young man’s invitation to dinner at Fontaine’s Oyster Houseknown for offering dozens Oysters for $15 (about 271 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate).

The date seemed to be going well until the oysters started arriving, at which point the man apparently appeared Signs of rejection Because of the amount of food the woman kept asking the waiter.

With 48 oysters and a main course of crab cakes with potatoes on the bill, while the young man only ordered a drink, this was… He got up under the pretext of going to the bathroom and never returned to the table.And abandon his appointment.

Faced with the unexpected situation, the woman was faced with the bill, which amounted to $184 (about 3,329 Mexican pesos).

I didn’t expect him to order so much food.

After contacting the man, he justified his abandonment under the pretext of this He offered to take her out for drinks and didn’t expect her to order so much food.Tells the news.

Although the woman deleted the TikTok video, she explained that she paid the bill and left an $11 tip, ending this awkward first date experience.

